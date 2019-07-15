Splendour's latest change when it comes to buying drinks

SPLENDOUR READY: Globelet gives 100% of the profits from their cups to end single-use packaging.

SPLENDOUR in the Grass has a new scheme to help festival goers recycle, it's called the 2 Buck Cup.

This year, one of Byron Bay's biggest festivals will be partnering with Globelet to launch an initiative to minimise single-use plastic by selling $2 cups that can be returned to the bar and reused.

The new cups, with words of encouragement like 'Good on you' printed on the front, are made by Globelet, a company that aims to eliminate single-use cups and bottle water from music festivals.

"Globelet cups are made from virgin and recycled plastic that can be used hundreds of time," Splendour in the Glass posted on their website.

Globelet has also invented energy and water efficient dishwashers and dryers that can clean and dry up to 10,000 cups per hour.

When buying a drink, ticket holders will be asked to pay a $2 deposit for a cup that can be returned and swapped for a clean one when they buy another drink.

If guests don't bring it back, they're up for another two bucks.

A redemption booth will also be available near the main festival entrance where people can return a cup and get $1 back.

Splendour in the Grass is going cashless this year, so there is no need to bring coins, all payments will be taken via card.