Splendour Day 2: Millennial music dissected

Franz Ferdinand plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2018. Marc Stapelberg

THERE is a clear trend on indie music and it has no official name but it's unofficially called 'Millennial music.'

Millennial music is a type of indie sound coming from Australia and other Western countries that is particular to artists born between 1981 and 1996, so they are between 22 and 37 years old.

Splendour, being the home of the Millennials at music festivals, offers a plethora of Millennial music, but none more characteristic of this phenomena than Australian duo No Mono.

Tom Snowdon from No Mono at Splendour in the Grass 2018. Mitch Lowe

On paper, No Mono is a dance / electronica music duo formed by Tom Iansek (from Big Scary) and Tom Snowdon (from #1 Dads).

Their first song, Butterflies, is a minimalist yet operatic-sounding that you can listen to here.

As you can appreciate, the song, although operatic, does not follow the regular progression of a normal pop song: the song stays in the intro phase and just develops into a long musical statement free from a structural template.

The chords, repetitive to the max, almost put older audiences in a trance.

Normally attracted to a more conventional music structure, Gen X and Baby Boomers feel normally frustrated when facing Millennial music, but despite the criticism, they do not reject it totally, they are nonetheless puzzled by it and curious about it.

Splendour in the Grass Day 2 was a real-life example of this: performances by acts in this Millennial music line were met with acclaim by Millenials but with curiosity by older punters.

No Mono's cover of Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers as part of their Splendour set was another source of division: older audiences were cold to the interpretation of the 1965 hit song.

Splendour in the Grass 2018 at main stage. Marc Stapelberg

Because of her, we have great music

Female-written and performed music is enjoying a massive boom in Australia, with some of its biggest exponents currently performing at Splendour in the Grass.

Alex the Astronaut, Alex Lahey and Amy Shark are great examples of this: all three young ladies have already developed personal styles that can put them at the forefront of the local music industry, if they keep producing quality music like they have so far, albeit all of them in a very short period.

Lahey has the Unearthed Splendour winner only a couple of years ago, Alex the Astronaut just finished her US studies and Amy Shark only launched her debut album this week, but all three of them are here to stay in the industry, based on what they showed at Splendour in the Grass yesterday.

Amy Shark performs at Splendour in the Grass 2018. Marc Stapelberg

Another example of great music by a female artist is G Flip, the stage name of Melbourne pop artist Georgia Flipo, a musician, singer, songwriter, producer and drummer.

She has only released two songs, but she had Splendour audiences welcoming her warmly and asking for more.

The biggest music trend in the second day of Splendour was relatively new artists, many of them female, who were cheered and loved by young audiences.

That and the cold dry weather, which coincided with some interesting fashion trends.

Splendour in the Grass 2018 fashion Marc Stapelberg

For Sunday, last day of the festival, the forecast is dry weather for North Byron Parklands and temperatures between 5C and 20C.

