Splendour could have a permanent home soon

SPLENDOUR in the Grass, Falls Festival and other community and music events may have a permanent home at North Byron Parklands from this week.

The NSW Independent Planning Commission decision on the State Significant Development Application for the Yelgun site is expected sometime this week.

Through the plan, Billinudgel Property Pty Ltd proposes the use of the site for cultural events and the construction and operation of additional infrastructure to support them.

Since 2013, the site has hosted Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival Byron Bay.

On December 10, 2018, a public meeting was held in Ocean Shores by the IPC.

At the meeting, residents of the area voiced their opinions about the proposed development.

North Ocean Shores resident Alakh Analda was concerned about sewerage and volumes of waste water entering local waterways and the ocean from gatherings twice the population of the shire.

"We residents need to ask for restoration of local council monitoring of the site, a proper sewerage treatment plan in consultation with the health department please, some proper monitoring of what sort of culture will be allowed on the site,” she said.

Lone Goat Gallery's Andrew McDonald expressed his support for the project to the panel.

Mr McDonald acknowledged the gallery had been the recipient of a $1500 community grant from Splendour in the Grass.

"(The grants) have donated over $500,000 over the years and it is a vital contribution to the Byron Shire community's ecosystem,” he said.

Chris Cherry, from the Wooyung Action Group, requested a further trial period to allow the concerns raised by agencies and the community to be addressed.

"My concerns revolve around unresolved impacts of the proposed waste water irrigation areas in the floodplain, noise levels which contravene the EPA's noise guides and are higher than most other comparable festival sites, traffic concerns where impacts from one-day events have not been trialled and crowd safety concerns which are highlighted by the police,” he said.

Debra Minto, from the Tweed-Byron Trail Horse Riders Club, supported the project.

"In May this year (2018), we were privileged to have been granted access to the Parklands site to stage an introduction to endurance horse riding event,” she said.

"As event organisers, (we thought) what a bonus to have this world-class site 10 minutes from home.”

For details on the process visit pcn.nsw.gov.au.