Splendour and Falls venue seeks extension of trial approval

NORTH Byron Parklands is seeking an extension of its trial approval with the Department of Planning and Environment.

The Byron Shire venue houses large music festivals such as Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival, and is located in Yelgun, north west of Billindugel.

Both festivals are co-owned by live music corporation Live Nation and Secret Sounds, after Live Nation bought 51% of the local music business venture.

North Byron Parklands is currently in its final year of operation under the current trial approval granted by DP&E.

The application seeks to extend the trial period dates by an additional 20 months to 31 August 2019.

Without that extension, Falls Festival 2017/18 and Splendour in the Grass 2018 could not go ahead.

Mr Morris said negotiations with several international artists are also well advanced for Splendour in the Grass 2018 and negotiations covering Splendour in the Grass 2019 will commence towards the end of this year.

"This application seeks to ensure that both Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival Byron can operate while the State Significant application is processed by the DP&E," said North Byron Parklands General Manager Mat Morris.

"No other changes to either the Concept Plan or Project Approval are being sought," he said.

"Importantly, event days and patron numbers would remain the same as currently approved, as well as all other existing consent conditions. The only change would be the trial period dates, essentially extending the trial period by an additional 20 months.

"With our current two events, this translates into 14 event days over the 20 month period" said Mat Morris.

The paperwork

North Byron Parklands has submitted a Preliminary Environmental Assessment to the DP&E requesting approval for ongoing events after 2017.

The proposal for an ongoing approval is classified as a State Significant Development (SSD) and will be assessed under Part 4 of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979.

Last January, the Department issued Secretary's Environmental Assessment Requirements (SEARs) for the proposal.

The SEAR's is a comprehensive list of environmental assessment requirements for the proposal.

North Byron Parklands will be responding to the SEARs requirements "by undertaking detailed expert analysis and assessment of a wide range of technical matters, including consultation with key stakeholders and the broader community."

Mr Morris said that due to the extensive nature of the SSD, the assessment and approval timelines for the permanent application is expected to extend beyond the expiration of the Parklands trial approval period.

"The proposed modification would address all relevant environmental and amenity matters associated with the trial period extension, and allow the continued monitoring of the performance of the events over this period" said the General Manager.

Feedback

North Byron Parklands has been seeking community input into its future plans and will shortly release details of these plans for the venue moving forward.

The venue's menagement will continue to welcome community feedback via community@northbyronparklands.com or PO Box 517, Bangalow, NSW 2479.