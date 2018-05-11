Splendour 2018 ticket resale opens

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 watching Client Liaison.

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 watching Client Liaison. Marc Stapelberg

DID you miss out on tickets to Splendour in the Grass 2018? Fear not.

You will have a chance to get access to the festival when a ticket resale facility opens via moshtix from 9am this Monday.

Splendour in the Grass organisers have confirmed this is the only way to access tickets.

"Tickets cannot be obtained through any other means, such as unauthorised ticket resellers (such as Viagogo), Facebook, Gumtree, or by direct transfer from another individual," they said on the event's website.

The crowd goes wild for Dune Rats at the main stage on the second day of Splendour in the Grass 2017. Marc Stapelberg

Ticket holders who can no longer attend Splendour in the Grass 2018 can use the ticket resale facility to offer their unwanted tickets up for resale to a willing purchaser.

TO SELL: Those intending to sell their tickets can put them into the resale facility from today.

This resale facility will allow you to offer your tickets for sale through moshtix, giving you the opportunity to get your money back (minus $30 resale administration fee and minus original booking and transaction fees).

TO BUY: Those wanting to but a ticket have the opportunity to do so, subject to availability, when the resale facility opens from 9am on Monday, May 14 at moshtix.com.au.

Tickets offered for resale will be made available at the regular ticket price, plus a resale administration fee (10% of the ticket price) and booking fees and credit card charges.

Splendour in the Grass organisers can't predict how many tickets will be returned, or when tickets may be available during the resale period, so they have suggested people interested in buying tickets to keep checking the moshtix website.

The purchaser can buy tickets for up to four people for event tickets,camping tickets and carbon offset options, depending upon what is available.

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival. Marc Stapelberg

READ THIS

Here's the important info you'll need for each ticket holder at the ready when purchasing tickets:

Correct name and date of birth for each person as these details are printed onto their ticket

Email address and mobile contact details for each ticket holder. This will then allow ticket holders to be eligible to receive information for a Splendour 2019 ticket pre-sale offer.

The resale facility to purchase tickets closes at midnight (AEST) Monday, July 16.