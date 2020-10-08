Splash pool to close amid safety concerns

Kyogle Shire Council has made a decision on the children’s splash pool at the community pool facility.

KYOGLE Shire Council has made the decision to temporarily close the children’s splash pool at the Kyogle Community Pool in light of recent injuries sustained by users.

The area will be closed while remedial works are done to improve the surface of the pool – works are expected to start at 3pm October 8 and be finished by the weekend.

Kyogle Council Mayor Cr Danielle Mulholland said the decision to temporarily close the new splash park followed reports of a number of children falling and sustaining cuts and grazes at the splash park over the long weekend.

“While it is not uncommon for the occasional minor injury to be sustained at splash parks, council is sufficiently concerned about the wellbeing of the community and pool patrons to have made the decision to temporarily close the splash park and toddlers pool to carry out works to improve the surface,” Cr Mulholland said.

“Council will keep the community updated via Facebook and the council website. In the meantime, customers will still be able to use the main and medium pools.”

Earlier this week, the council spoke to The Northern Star and committed to investigating the necessary measures that needed to improve the area’s safety.

Locals also spoke to The Northern Star earlier this week to voice their concerns of the facility’s safety after several injuries were picked up this week.

