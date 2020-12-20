Queensland customers have helped bring iconic Australian brand Seafolly back from the brink after the swimwear retailer faced financial collapse during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Sunshine State has accounted for more than forty per cent of Seafolly's sales revenue in 2020 making Queensland the 45-year-old brand's largest both in distribution of stores and revenue.

Georgia Fowler models Seafolly’s summer campaign. Picture: Seafolly

It came as the coronavirus crisis decimated sales of clothing and accessories, with Seafolly following rival brand Tigerlily into voluntary administration in June, citing the "crippling financial impact" of the pandemic.

Seafolly, Australia's largest swimwear brand, is stocked in around 60 stores across Queensland from Mount Isa to Port Douglas and the Gold Coast

"Seafolly has an impressive retail footprint across Queensland," global head of retail Gina Constantine said.

"During border closures to neighbouring states, Queenslanders stepped up their support across the local beaches and holiday hubs, showing their support for Australian brands like Seafolly. The traffic across our stores throughout the state of Queensland has elevated not only the sales of these stores, but lifted the morale of many of our teams."

Charlee Fraser was excited to model Seafolly’s summer collection. Picture: Seafolly

During the collapse, Seafolly purchased Jets Australia in a bid to lift both companies out of voluntary administration and they have recently launched their summer campaigns featuring top models Georgia Fowler, Charlee Fraser and Bridget Malcolm.

"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this collection," Fraser said.

"I've looked up to Seafolly posters, window displays, billboards and buses my entire adolescent life and now I am one … what a dream come true!"

Originally published as Splash of Queensland cash saves Seafolly