Splash of cash for shed

3rd Jul 2017 11:05 AM
CASH FOR A SHED: Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin, (left) with president of the Ballina LIghthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club, Craig Nowlan, at the announcement of a grant for the surf club to build a storage shed and gym.
CASH FOR A SHED: Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin, (left) with president of the Ballina LIghthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club, Craig Nowlan, at the announcement of a grant for the surf club to build a storage shed and gym.

THE Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club soon will be able to store all their gear in the one spot, as well as flex their muscles in training.

Parliamentary secretary for the Northern Rivers, Ben Franklin MLC, this week announced a $15,000 State Government grant for the club to build a storage shed and gym at Lighthouse Beach.

President of the club, Craig Nowlan, said that means the volunteers would no longer have to store equipment at home.

"I've got a boat trailer at my house,” he said, while other volunteers have surf skis, nipper boards and surf boats at their houses.

The critical lifesaving equipment is currently stored at the surf club.

But volunteers were relied upon to transport the equipment required for training to the beach.

Mr Nowlan said the new shed would give the club more room to store all their equipment, and make accessing things like the Inflatable Rescue boat much easier.

The storage shed has always been in the plans for the surf club building, which was opened in 2013. It is the final stage for the building.

The 38m by 20m shed will be sited adjacent to the main car park at the beach, meaning the smaller car park near the kiosk will be turned into a grassed area with benches, but still accessible by emergency vehicles.

Mr Nowlan said the club members had asked for a gym to be included in the new surf club in the design phase to they can work on their fitness, which is an important part of being a lifesaver.

He said, once open, the gym would be able to be used by members all year round and the facility may attract more volunteers to join the lifesaving ranks.

Mr Franklin said the surf club was an "essential part of the community.”

Construction of the shed is expected to start in a fortnight or so.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina lighthouse and lismore surf life saving cl northern rivers community

