EMERGING PROUD: The value of spiritual experience explored.

A PERSON who is having strange and unusual spiritual experiences may be regarded as mentally ill.

However, there is a growing social movement of people who value these experiences as potentially transformative.

Some people have found that the "spiritual emergence” and "spiritual emergency” concepts are most relevant and helpful.

The Australian Spiritual Emergence Network (SEN), is a group of volunteers who have been providing information about this as well as referrals for professional and peer support for over 20 years.

SEN is putting on an event as part of International Emerging Proud Day in Lismore.

This includes the launch of the film Emerging Proud followed by a discussion.

You can also purchase the film via the Emerging Proud website.

There will be an online discussion on Sunday, May 14, at 2pm for people who have watched the film and have emailed their intention to participate to the email address below.

The film and discussion will be on Saturday, May 13, at the Lismore Library (downstairs) from 2pm to 5pm ($5 unwaged, $10 waged).

Inquiries to Gini Witt on 6628 6283 or spiritual- emergenceau@gmail.com