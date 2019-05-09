Spirited speakers state case for separate North Queensland

ALMOST 100 curious members of the community gathered in a meeting room at South's Leagues Club Wednesday evening to learn more about what it would take to form a North Queensland state.

Police Sergeant Matt Moloney, Member for Dawson George Christensen, Mackay Region councillor Martin Bella and Queensland MP for Traeger Robbie Katter addressed the crowd on the topic of forming a state comprised of Central and North Queensland.

The forum was brought to Mackay by the Boot Brisbane campaign, whose mission it is to "secure a referendum to vote on the proposition of forming a new state of the Commonwealth of Australia".

Katter's Australian Party candidate for Dawson Brendan Bunyan also attended.

"I think the formation of a North Queensland state would be a great thing," he said.

"If, or when we separate we need to make sure we've got an opportunity to make some good decisions.

"It doesn't matter what side of politics you're on, the people of North Queensland are feeling dejected by southeast Queensland."

His opinion rang true with the crowd.

Lifetime Mackay resident Jim Penny said he found it "very annoying to see capital raised from the assets of North and Central Queensland go to create infrastructure in Brisbane".

"We see very little of the proceeds here. What about our roads?"

Mr Christensen spoke with passion, saying he wanted to lend his support to securing a referendum.

"I'm a North Queenslander first and foremost," he said.

"What sticks in my craw is when people from southeast Queensland start telling us what and what not to do.

"They tell us about the wealth we're generating and the restrictions that should be put on that wealth.

"They tell us coal mining is not a good thing and there shouldn't be coal jobs. Well, it funds your dog parks, Brisbane.

"... they start telling farmers up here they can't cut down a tree, because they want to feel good about all the trees they've knocked down in Brisbane to build houses."

Robbie Katter, the keynote speaker, said it had been pretty clear from talking to people along the election trail that Central and North Queenslanders were disillusioned by politicians not delivering to their communities.

"There's a growing cultural shift between Brisbane and the North - they don't really know we exist," he said.

"They don't realise things are very different up here. For instance, we're very much in our infancy in terms of development in the North.

"There's so many things we can do up here in terms of agriculture and mining but we're constrained by policies created in Brisbane. There's just a long catalogue of policy that is completely irrelevant to us," Mr Katter said.

"The longer I spend in politics the more I realise we need a separate state. The United States have created 25 states in the time Australia has created none.

"We should at least be given a chance to have a vote or a feasibility assessment on whether Queensland should become two states," he said.

The forum ended with the speakers taking questions from an equally impassioned crowd. Most inquired about the logistics of Queensland potentially breaking off in to two separate states.

Former barrister Neil Francey, of Mackay said he understood and appreciated the sentiments of the Boot Brisbane campaign.

"I understand there would be considerable legal difficulties facing the establishment of a new state.

"I'm doing my own legal research into it and it's very complex, so we'll have to wait and see what comes of it."

