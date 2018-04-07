Spirit of co-operation

EYES UP: Jascha Saeck and Craig Wallace front right.

BYRON BAY centre Jascha Saeck is happy to share the captaincy with flanker Craig Wallace in Far North Coast rugby union this season.

The club has also welcomed new co-coaches in Curtis Bradford and Jeff Watts, replacing Paul Jeffery, who had the job for four years.

Byron has kept the same forward pack from last season and will need to be at their best when they take on defending premiers Wollongbar-Alstonville at the Byron Bay Recreation Ground today.

"Craig has stepped it up this season and it's good to have a loud voice leading the way in the forwards,” Saeck said.

"You need someone in the forward pack like that and I'll look after the backline.

"We've kept most of the squad together from last season and we still have some key players to come back

"Everyone talks up our rivalry with Wollongbar and it's always a game we really enjoy.

Byron was one of only four teams that played in the first round before Easter.

They were far too strong for Southern Cross University in a 36-0 win with rampaging No8 Dru Baggaley leading the way.

He will be a key man today along with Wallace and their other flanker Evan Mallory.

The Pioneers have some new faces in their side.

It will be a tough initiation for young flankers Jayden Lynch and Austin Markwort while new front-rower Alivate Karalo is one to watch.

In other games, Ballina has its first hit-out of the season against Lennox Head at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head.

Casino takes on SCU at Albert Park, Casino, and Casuarina hosts Bangalow.

First grade games are set down to kick off at 3.15pm.

Lennox Head: 1 Angus Langfield, 2 John Young, 3 Jake Creagh, 4 Curtis Miles, 5 Jono Huddy 6 Luke Mounic, 7 Sam Powell, 8 Hayden Blair, 9 Abe Goldsmith, 10 Hugo Marks, 11 Paul Crozier, 12 Brad Lees (c), 13 Zac Beecher, 14 Marty McNamara, 15 Sam Fitzgerald. Coach: Jason McCombie.

Ballina: 1 Sam Pearce, 2 Luke Sipple, 3 Callam Turner, 4 Aidan Edwards, 5 Josh Hickey, 6 Chris Wilkinson, 7 Nick Brydon, 8 Andrew Burke (c), 9 Josh Wrigley, 10 Mitch Knight, 11 Terry Ferguson, 12 Seamus Reen, 13 Anthony Lolohea, 14 Joel Noble, 15 Tom Watson. Coach: Chris Hickey.

Referee: Aaron Reid.

Byron Bay: 1 Luke Philip, 2 William Rudkin, 3 Charles Woolard, 4 Cash Chapman, 5 Will Aisake, 6 Evan Mallory, 7 Craig Wallace (c), 8 Dru Baggaley, 9 Blake Whittakar, 10 James Bulmer, 11 Loik Masvidal, 12 Jascha Saeck (c), 13 Jordan Foster, 14 Hamish Roland, 15 Joel Stocks. Coach: Jeff Watts.

Wollongbar-Alstonville: 1 Matt Wright, 2 Bill Johnston, 3 Alivate Karalo, 4 Matt Scott (c), 5 Vaughan Sandral, 6 Jayden Lynch, 7 Austin Markwort, 8 Hamish Mould, 9 Louis Hollman, 10 George Toomey, 11 Lochlan Thomson, 12 Jaiden McDonald, 13 Matt Nean, 14 Jason Walsh, 15 Sam Kerry. Coach: Ern Sandral.

Referee: Graham Cook.

Casino: 1 Brock Armstrong, 2 Jake Clark, 3 Blake Birmingham (c), 4 Scott Kenny, 5 Callum McLennan, 6 Ben Collison, 7 Marcus Cusack, 8 Josh Fuller, 9 Kurt Russell, 10 Stephen Murchie, 11 Jason Birney, 12 Glen Pollard, 13 Rusiate Loganimasi, 14 Korey Bennett, 15 Harrison Cusack. Coach: Doug Murray.

Southern Cross University: 1 Pat Kelly, 2 Kirk Taylor-Brown, 3 Mitchell Bird, 4 Riley Spencer, 5 Matt Murray, 6 Grant McPherson, 7 Ben Prozinski, 8 Matt Anderson (c), 9 Will Hawkins, 10 Matt McMullen, 11 Jake Henry, 12 Caleb Waterman, 13 Aaron Ashley, 14 Pat Wilton, 15 Michael McMullen. Coach: Josh Condon.

Referee: Matt Blackham.

Casuarina Beach: 1 Adam Parlby, 2 Dan Heritage (c), 3 Dale Salmon, 4 TBA, 5 Jack Pick, 6 TBA, 7 James McMahon, 8 Adam Leach, 9 Matt Folkers, 10 Vitori Buatava, 11 Webb Lillis, 12 Geoff Wallis, 13 Nathan Croft, 14 Kai George, 15 TBA. Coach: Adam Leach.

Bangalow: 1 Dan Hill, 2 Matt Gibson, 3 Sam Rawsthorne, 4 Jock Craigie, 5 Darcy Hilton, 6 Isaac Hill, 7 Ryan Biscoe, 8 Dan Rollinson (c), 9 Tim Cohen, 10 Tom Slater, 11 Jack Simeoni, 12 Vincent Young, 13 Ryan Duffy, 14 Harley Williams, 15 Jed Erickson. Coach: Marty Clapp.

Referee: Will Palmer.

Bye: Lismore.

FAR North Coast junior rugby union will kick off the season at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, tomorrow, with the Ballina Fair Festival of Rugby.

In only its second year, numbers for the seven-a-side gala day have increased again with more than 700 junior rugby players in 64 teams playing the fast-moving, free-flowing version of the game.

Gala day director Greg Condon has been astonished by the interest.

"It's been incredible to see how many teams have registered,” he said.

"We thought it would be hard to top last year but with 10 extra teams across eight fields, it's going to be hard to fit all the games in.

"The support of the local community has been fantastic.”

Following the success of the national women's side, at least 10 girls teams from Under-13s, Under-15s and Under-17s will participate.