Passenger’s outburst leaves plane in tears

A WOMAN'S expletive-filled outburst during the emergency landing of her Spirit Airlines flight reportedly left her fellow passengers - and the cabin crew - in tears.

The Spirit flight en route to Minneapolis from Texas was about an hour in when the aircraft was forced to touch down early in Rochester, Minnesota, after a male passenger suffered a medical emergency, KHOU reports.

"The attendant thought that he was just sleeping but he was actually in a coma," passenger Stephanie Calder told the outlet.

But as the plane diverted, an unnamed female passenger became enraged, running up the aisle and firing off an expletive-filled rant.

"Get me the f**k off this [long string of expletives] plane!" she screamed, according to footage obtained by KTRK.

"You want to be [expletive] and b**chy to me? You'll see me f***ing pissed!

"Do you know who my brothers are? They are f***ing Marine snipers," she continued, yelling at a male passenger who stood up to block her from the cockpit.

"Do you want to know what hell is? I've [expletive] been there 10 [expletive] times!"

The plane was met by paramedics upon landing, for the ailing man, and police soon arrived for backup.

The authorities were informed that the woman is a military veteran battling PTSD, and sent her to a hospital for mental health evaluation, KHOU reports.

It is not immediately clear at this time if the woman had a relationship to the male passenger who suffered a medical emergency.

Meanwhile, many passengers were left shaken in the wake of the incident.

"Just to be in that confined space when someone that is going through something very traumatic in their life and there's nothing you can do," passenger Chianti Washington told Click 2 Houston.

"There's nowhere you can go."

At least one flight attendant was crying after the woman's outburst and other flight attendants distributed tissues to passengers who were left in tears as well.

Police report that a third passenger also deplaned in Rochester, as he was upset with how Spirit Airlines handled the incident, KHOU reports.

After an hour in Rochester, the plane took off and continued on to Minneapolis.

Though Spirit Airlines did not immediately return Fox News' request for additional comment on the story, the issued a statement to KTRK.

"Yesterday morning, a flight from Houston to Minneapolis had to land in Rochester, Minnesota, due to a guest experiencing a medical emergency," a spokesperson said.

"On the ground in Rochester, another passenger became erratic and irate and was removed from the aircraft with the assistance of law enforcement. We apologise to our guests who had to witness this and for the inconvenience of the delay.

"Safety is our top priority at Spirit Airlines."

