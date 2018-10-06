Menu
CLOSE: Spiral winning the Rousillon in Lismore on cup day.
Sport

Spiral goes close on Port Cup day

by Geoff Newling
6th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
BALLINA trainer Stephen Lee went close at Port Macquarie yesterday when Spiral beat all bar Schedule in the $40,000 Open Hcp (1500m).

The Ballina gelding, a six-year-old gelding son of Lonhro, was less than half a length from his Mudgee rival at the finish line.

Schedule was coming off a last- start eighth on the Sunshine Coast.

"Good to see him back to his old self,” trainer Mack Griffith said after his gelding's fifth race win in 21 starts.

"Last preparation didn't go to plan and you can't give them three lengths start like he did last time.”

While beaten, Spiral, which had won the Rousillon at Lismore in his previous outing, still collected $7100 as runner-up to take his prizemoney to almost $140,000 in 30 starts.

The $150,000 Port Macquarie Cup (2000m) yesterday was run by equal favourite Exoteric ($4), the Chris Waller-trained gelding charging to victory for jockey Tommy Berry.

The next race meeting on the Northern Rivers is set down for Grafton next Friday.

Murwillumbah will follow on Tuesday, October 16. Lismore next races on Monday, October 22, and Casino on Saturday, October 27.

