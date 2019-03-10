How top surgeon cheated death four times

WORLD-RENOWNED spinal surgeon Matthew Scott-Young has cheated death four times and knows first-hand how medical procedures can go horribly wrong.

Dr Scott-Young, who sees up to 1200 patients a year in his Gold Coast Spine practice at Southport, contracted a viral infection while working in the UK in 1995 that caused his heart to beat rapidly, irregularly, and then stop altogether.

Matthew Scott-Young – with wife Sandra Walter – has led an active life.

"You're here one minute and then you're not - I had no risk factors, but it got me," said the 58-year-old father of three, who was fit and healthy when myocarditis struck at the age of 33.

Had Dr Scott-Young - the brother of former Wallaby Sam Scott-Young and himself a talented rugby union player - not been working in a hospital at the time he collapsed, he would have died.

A defibrillator was implanted to regulate his heart and deliver an electric current if required, but the device was wrongly calibrated.

Five years later when he was surfing in a three-metre swell at Main Beach after Cyclone Tessi, it went off while he was under a wave.

"It felt like being hit by a baseball bat from three different directions - you can be knocked unconscious when it goes off - and I remember thinking, 'I am not going to die here', and I looked up and saw the sun through the foam."

It took Dr Scott-Young 30 minutes to make it to shore.

Dr Matthew Scott-Young and wife Sandra Walter in 2015.

The defibrillator was subsequently recalibrated, but later that year, it backfired again, knocking him to the ground during a soccer game.

The device was deemed faulty and replaced, but that surgery led to a fresh set of complications.

During 2008, Dr Scott-Young's wife, Sandra Walter, noticed a lump where the new defibrillator sat under his pectoral muscle.

"It would swell up then go down, but Matthew constantly denied there was a problem," Ms Walter, 56, said.

"They say doctors make the worst patients, and no matter how hard I badgered him (to have it checked), he was due to present at a conference in San Diego and he refused to cancel."

After the trip, Dr Scott-Young was back at work when disaster struck again.

"I was standing in theatre at the end of the day and I felt the skin above the defibrillator burst and the fluid from the infection run down inside my scrubs," he said.

"I went to the change room, took off my shirt, and leaned in to look in the mirror - there was a hole in my chest down to the metal canister of the defibrillator and I could read 'Made in the USA' on it."

The canister was subsequently removed but Dr Scott-Young said the leads attached to it were left in his body, as his preferred "highly specialised cardiologist was unavailable".

The leads were eventually taken out in 2013, but a week later, the vascular trauma of that surgery caused a blood clot at the base of his brain and he collapsed at the gym.

He was rushed to Gold Coast Private Hospital and spent several days in intensive care, then six months on anti-coagulants.

Today, Dr Scott-Young manages his irregular heartbeat with medication, but his ordeal has radically changed the way he treats his patients.

Spinal surgeon Matthew Scott-Young at work in the operating theatre.

"Having been on the other side, I have an insight into the anxiety and fear patients feel when they don't understand what's going on," he said. "Doctors would stand in front of my bed and talk to each other as if I wasn't there."

Dr Scott-Young, who is an associate professor at Bond University, said it was vital to communicate the high risks of medical intervention.

"Surgery should always be the last resort, and if you have to undergo it, understand the risks, because the risks uniformly occurred in me.

"You have to be on board physically and mentally for what might happen, and if you're not, I say back up a cement truck and take a teaspoon of concrete."

Ms Walter, a Canadian-born lawyer who manages the Gold Coast Spine practice, is just relieved to have her husband well again.

"There is no doubting it, Matthew is a cat - for some reason, God decided to give him nine lives. By my count, he's used up about four," she said.

"There are days when he lives life a little too close to the wind and I remind him he needs to keep those remaining lives, as I expect him to still be driving me mad in my nineties.

"We have three beautiful children who want their father around too."

Rachael, 24, is a film animator in Sydney; Ellen, 22, is a hammer thrower at Princeton University in the US; and her twin, Mitchell, plays rugby for Griffith University, where he is studying nursing.

"Had Matthew not made it back after his heart stopped in 1995, our twins would not have been born, so we are all very grateful he is here."

Dr Scott-Young was the face of a Queensland Government television road safety campaign in 1997, then the following year he sensationally quit his post at Gold Coast Hospital after bringing to light hidden waiting lists and mismanagement by the Health Department.