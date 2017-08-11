27°
News

Man cops $450 fine for pouring coffee on grass

Samantha Poate
| 11th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Pouring coffee out on the road can cost you a hefty fine according to council.
Pouring coffee out on the road can cost you a hefty fine according to council. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BYRON Shire resident was outraged to receive a $450 fine after his friends allegedly poured a flask of coffee out beside his vehicle.

Matthew Remapped was at home on Sunday August 6 recovering from a knee reconstruction when rangers came and left the ticket on his van which was parked at Fawcett Street in Brunswick Heads.

Mr Remapped said the fine was "beyond a joke" and Byron Shire Council was "out of control".

"I rang the ranger that gave me that ticket and had a massive argument with him, I said I can't believe it I'm recovering from surgery and a friend of mine just popped down there to have a coffee," Mr Remapped said.

"I don't litter, I pick up cigarette butts, I'm a good member of the community, I'm an environmentalist, I know about sustainability and I recycle everything."

The NSW Environment Protection Authority states under the Protection of Environment Operations Act 1997, a $450 fine is incurred for littering in dangerous circumstances, such as depositing of a syringe or lit cigarette ($900 for corporations).

Other fine tiers include: $80 for littering small items, such as bottle tops and cigarette butts, $250 for general littering and $250 for an individual littering from a vehicle ($500 for corporations).

Byron Shire Council's Legal Services Coordinator, Ralph James, said a person who has received an infringement notice can ask council for a review.

"Our enforcement officers investigate matters according the available evidence and when they issue infringement notices they take into account the nature and strength of the evidence in each case," Mr James said.

Since receiving the fine Mr Remapped has taken to Facebook to share his frustration by posting on approximately 15 community groups.

"There is got to be over 60,000 people that have reacted to this and about 1% are actually saying 'ha ha serves you right' and the rest are just disgusted," he said.

"Thousands of people have said to me they are just going to avoid the place, they're not coming here and it is really going to affect tourism."

This is not the first time Mr Remapped has received a fine from the Byron Shire Council, having received two parking fines in the last month for his 6.5 metre long motorhome.

"I've had enough, you're really discriminated against if you've got a motorhome here," Mr Remapped said.

"I think it is also much worse for me because I have got WA plates on."

"It's just out of control with the tickets and fines and it's gotten to a stage where I can't afford to pay for them, and I am not paying $450 it's just outrageous."

Byron Shire Council denied that its enforcement officers target any individuals.　

"They do a difficult job and work hard at building relationships in the community to ensure it remains safe and clean for locals and visitors," Mr James said.

"There is an expectation from our residents that Byron Shire Council will enforce rules relating to matters such as littering, disposal of waste, and illegal camping and parking."　

Mr Remapped said as soon as his leg is healed, he will be leaving the Byron Shire and will never return.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  brunswick heads byron shire council environment protection authority fines littering northern rivers

'Euro scum' tourists irk Byron residents

'Euro scum' tourists irk Byron residents

RESIDENTS' outrage over vanpackers littering and defecating in dunes.

Foreigner fights free from near-naked man, police allege

Clothing optional beach between Belongil Beach and Brunswick Heads at Tyagarah.

Police will deploy more patrols after tourist allegedly assaulted

Cocaine, cash, steroids, paraphernalia seized in raid

Cash seized in raids.

Two men have been charged with large commercial drug supply

Moving house around the 2480 postcode

MOVING ON: Homeowners in some parts of the Northern Rivers move house twice as much as those in other parts of the 2480 postcode.

Holding onto property is all about the lifestyle

Local Partners

Rig wrap up, ready for bigger and better truck show in 2018

BLINGED up big rigs from across Australia filled the streets of Casino and there were plenty of people to see them.

Grants for rural events to showcase their stuff

Casino Beef Week has benefited from the Flagship Event Fund in the past.

Event organisers are being encouraged to apply for grants

Scottish star brings folk country hits back

POPULAR PERFORMER: Scotland's legendary singer-songwriter Isla Grant, returns to town.

Isla Grant is coming to Lismore

This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

CRAZY FUN: Monkey Monkey Shake Shake is a music and artistic endeavour by Byron Shire residents Sheldon Lieberman and Sem Han. Lone Goat Gallery will host Monkey Monkey Shake Shake, a band that combines music, performance, costume, dance, art, comedy, animation and film, creating their own irresistible mythology, characters and genre-defying world. During their four-week season, the band will present an installation, video and documentaries, workshop and live performances, turning the Lone Goat Gallery into a functioning live residency and studio. On any day, visitors might encounter the artists at work, rehearsing, recording, creating new works, or in their absence, the evolving residue and outcome of their activity. Monkey Monkey Shake Shake have performed at Splendour in the Grass in 2016 and 2017, Brisbane Powerhouse, AGI Global Design Conference, and at numerous streets, beaches, train stations and art galleries. At the Lone Goat Gallery, cnr Lawson and Middleton Sts, Byron Bay, from tomorrow, 4pm.

From square dancing in Lismore to karaoke in Mullum

Artistic collective insanity in Mullumbimby

ONE-OFF ART: Byron Shire artist Doni Raven is set to offer a new show in Mullumbimby this weekend.

Doni Raven brings his latest art event to Mullumbimby

Disney hits in film mini-festival

A MERMAID, a very sleepy princess, a girl with very long hair and a young lass with a midnight curfew.

Comedy hits coming to 'hipsterise' your Youtube channel

VIRAL: Greta Lee Jackson, Adele Vuko and Sarah Bishop of Skit Box. Adele Vuko will be a guest speaker at Screenworks New Voices New Spaces: Trending on YouTube seminar.

The Active Wear ladies and the Bondi Hipsters are coming for a visit

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

NEW PRICE: $1,395,000 to $1,495,000

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,395,000 to...

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Sold

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $970,000

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $525,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

1905 Circa Home and 10 acres - Only Minutes into the Centre of Byron Bay

282 Skinners Shoot Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 6 $4,500,000 ...

This magnificent property has been tightly held with only two owners since 1905. Nestled on the hill below St Helena at Skinners Shoot the homestead captures...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

REPORT: Property prices are hot across Lismore

HOT PROPERTY: House prices in the city of Lismore have seen strong growth over the past 12 months to May 2017.

Home prices up in the 2480 postcode

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week