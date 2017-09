A 43-year-old man, believed to be from Grafton, has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Port Macquarie area.

NEWCASTLE Fire and Rescue Communications have reported a spillage on Ballina Road near Gordon Blair Drive in Goonellabah.

A small portion of the road is closed, approximately 60 metres.

Police are at the scene controlling traffic while a street sweeper is used.

Goonellabah Fire & Rescue request people keep out of the left lane after the fire truck to avoid further spreading.