Spikes used in pursuit of driver allegedly consuming nangs

DANGER: The canister allegedly used to consume nitrogen gas . Traffic and Highway Patrol

A QUEENSLAND woman who led police on a high-speed pursuit through the Clarence Valley after she was allegedly spotted by motorists consuming nitrogen gas capsules, and then threw the capsules at pursuing officers during the chase before she was stopped by road spikes, has been arrested.

At 1.40pm on Thursday, Traffic and Highway Patrol were conducting patrols of the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra in search of a Queensland-registered vehicle following numerous calls in relation to the manner of driving, as well as reports the driver was consuming nitrogen gas capsules, commonly referred to as "nangs".

Police located the vehicle heading southbound through the township of Ulmarra and made attempts to stop the vehicle but were unsuccessful and the vehicle continued south on the Pacific Highway at or below the speed limit.

The Queensland registered vehicle involved in an alleged high-speed pursuit through the Clarence Valley on Thursday. Traffic and Highway Patrol

With assistance from members of the public, including a southbound semi-trailer, the vehicle was stopped at Swan Creek and police attempted to gain access to the vehicle.

The driver refused to open or unlock the doors, then accelerated in an attempt to drive away. Police were forced to smash the driver's side window in order to gain access, however the driver again fled the scene.

Police continued south along the Pacific Highway, where the offender began throwing small gas canisters at and into the path of the police vehicle, which caused minor damage to a police car.

Police set up road spikes on the Pacific Highway at South Grafton, however the driver managed to avoid the spikes but came to a stop shortly after.

The offender, a 35-year-old female from Queensland, was arrested and after returning a negative breath test was conveyed to Grafton Base Hospital for a blood and urine sample.

The offender was taken to Grafton Police Station, where she was interviewed in relation to these events.

A search of the vehicle located a small bag containing a white powdered substance believed to be cocaine.

As a result she was charged with the following offences:

Police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously

Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner danger

Drive vehicle under influence of drugs - first offence

Possess prohibited drug

Negligent driving

Throw or propel object likely to cause damage or injury

Destroy or damage property

Cross unbroken lane line - overtake.

The accused was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Police take this opportunity to thank the members of the public for alerting them to the dangerous driving of the accused and assisting in her arrest.

In particular, police note the actions of the truck driver involved who greatly assisted in bringing the offender's vehicle to a stop, which led to her later arrest.