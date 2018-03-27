'Bad batch' of drugs blamed for man's Lismore rampage

A COURT has heard a man who was involved in a pursuit which damaged numerous police cars in Lismore had scored a "bad batch" of drugs.

Beau Alexander Smith, 30, faced Lismore Local Court via video link today.

His lawyer Binnie O'Dwyer acknowledged the March 6 incident, during which Smith drove a red Toyota Camry in a pursuit through Lismore, was "extremely serious".

She said her client had admitted to taking the drug ice prior to the incident, but believed it was from a "bad batch".

"He believes it must have been laced with something (such as) homemade flakka," Ms O'Dwyer said.

"He was certainly acting in a way that made him not in his right mind."

She said he had been "on the straight and narrow" for a "good deal of time" leading up to the incident.

"He acknowledges he did the wrong thing by taking the drugs, but the outcome was definitely not something he considered in his wildest imagination," she said.

Smith first struck a woman's station wagon on Ballina Rd at Lismore Heights about 10.50am on March 6, before being involved in a pursuit on Brewster and Wolstenholm Sts and eventually coming to a stop in Albert Park, where he hit fences and several police cars.

Magistrate Jeff Linden said Smith's drug use before the pursuit gave "some understanding" to the incident but was "no excuse whatsoever".

Smith, whose loved ones including his youngest of three children sat in the public gallery, pleaded guilty to six of his seven charges, while one count of driving in a dangerous manner was withdrawn.

He was convicted of one remaining charge of driving in a dangerous manner, two counts of destroying or damaging property, engaging in a police pursuit, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention and driving a vehicle without ever having held a licence.

For using an offensive weapon (the car) to prevent lawful detention, he was given a 15 month term of imprisonment and will be eligible for parole from June 5 this year.

He was given no further penalty for his five other convictions.