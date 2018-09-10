Spike in reported AVO breaches welcomed by advocacy group

A SPIKE in apprehended violence order breaches has been welcomed by a women's advocacy service.

AVO breaches in the Kyogle Shire have increased 80 per cent in the past two years, according to data in the latest Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research report.

But the figure - which relates to both personal and domestic violence order breaches in the two years to June 2018 - has been welcomed by Women's Domestic Court Advocacy Service acting regional co-ordinator Kellie Young.

Ms Young said the spike was "positive" as it meant victims were more readily reporting breaches and police were taking action against offenders.

"We've often heard (AVOs) are just a piece of paper," Ms Young said.

"The truth is, if you don't abide by the conditions on the order you're breaking the law."

Ms Young said they had been actively working to increase awareness of domestic violence in the Kyogle area and stressed offenders should understand breaches would be reported.

"There's been a lot of work put into that community to raise awareness," she said.

Other trends (based on the five years to June 2018) include:

Ballina LGA

Malicious damage to property: down 6.4%

Motor vehicle theft: up 9.2%

Fraud: up 11.6%

Breach bail conditions: up 13%

Lismore LGA

Breach bail conditions: up 12.2%

Prohibited and regulated weapons offences: up 24.9%

Break and enter non-dwelling: down 13.4%

Malicious damage to property: down 5.6%

Richmond Valley LGA

Breach bail conditions: up 8.4%

Break and enter non-dwelling: down 12%

Steal from motor vehicle: down 10.5%

Arson: down 5.4%

Byron LGA