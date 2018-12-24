Spike in influenza cases leads to health warning

There has been a spike in influenza cases on the Northern Rivers.

There has been a spike in influenza cases on the Northern Rivers.

HEALTH authorities are urging people to take precautions, after 130 cases of influenza were reported in the past four weeks.

The North Coast Public Health Unit's director, Paul Corben, said it was an "unseasonably high” number of cases.

So far this year there have been a total of 771 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza reported in the Northern NSW Local Health District.

"While this is well below the 2,820 cases reported in the same period in 2017, the 130 cases reported in the last four weeks is well above the average for this time of year,” Mr Corben said.

"Frequent hand washing is one of the best lines of defence against flu, together with annual vaccination.”

You can help fight the spread of flu by:

Getting your flu vaccination annually

Coughing and sneezing into your elbow

Cleaning your hands

Stay home when sick.

"We encourage parents to take up the offer of the free vaccine for children under five, as children in this age group are particularly vulnerable to influenza,” Mr Corben said.

"Children being vaccinated for the first time require two doses of the vaccine, one month apart.”

By immunising younger children, those more vulnerable in the community will also be protected, including babies too young to receive a flu vaccine.

The flu vaccine is free for pregnant women, children up to five years of age and people over 65 years of age, Aboriginal people and those with medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart problems.

The NSW Government is spending a record $22.75 million on state-wide immunisation programs this year. This includes $3.5 million for free flu shots to children up to five years of age and a $1.75 million immunisation and influenza prevention campaign.