24°
Entertainment

Spicer discusses impact of discrimination

Javier Encalada
| 29th May 2017 6:00 AM
AUTHOR: Tracey Spicer.
AUTHOR: Tracey Spicer.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JOURNALIST and author Tracey Spicer has anchored national news, current affairs and lifestyle programs for several TV networks, and has brought her sassy style to talkback radio.

Her columns have appeared in metropolitan newspapers and on news websites.

Renowned for the courage of her convictions, passion for social justice and commitment to equality, she has a wicked sense of humour, something of a prerequisite for a career in the media.

But to do that while talking about herself, well that was a different matter altogether.

The Good Girl Stripped Bare is Spicer's latest book, one she said she was not meaning to write.

"When Harper Collins approached me to write a memoir, I initially wanted to say no, because what I like about being a journalist is amplifying the voices of others," she said.

"But then I thought this could be a great opportunity to use my own life story as a narrative arch to shine a light on the discrimination that is still faced by women and girls in the workplace and in broader society."

Spicer's words are economic and effective, the mark of a seasoned journalist, but the passion she has for the subject - feminism - is clear in her voice and her determination.

She is aware that although Australians talk about discrimination against women more than they used to, the issue is still there.

"We talk about discrimination a lot about now, which is tremendous because you can only change a problem by identifying it and breaking it down, but progress is glacially slow," she said.

"With the gender pay gap, for instance, it has stayed stubbornly stuck somewhere between 17 and 23% for the past 30 years."

The journalist thinks the rise of the Men Rights Movement as part of the gender discussion has added elements to the debate but has not yet shifted significantly the amount of power men hold.

Spicer's appearance in Lismore is part of the Big Think Norpa series.

And be advised, she may dress up for the event.

At Lismore City Hall on June 4, from 3pm. $35.

Visit norpa.org.au

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  norpa northern rivers entertainment northern rivers events tracey spicer

Shark nets to be removed early

Shark nets to be removed early

THE trial nets at Ballina, Lennox Head, and Evans Head have been in the water for almost six months.

Labels highlighting Aussie produce tested on Northern Rivers

Deputy Prime Minister, Luke Hartsuyker with staff at Woolies in Byrn Bay.

Shoppers: Look for a kangaroo in a triangle

North Coast clinic providing relief for headache sufferers

The Bangalow Headache Clinic assesses and detects a rarely diagnosed fault in the top of the spine which can be the cause of up to 80% of headache and migraine disorders.

Headaches be gone

Spicer discusses impact of discrimination

AUTHOR: Tracey Spicer.

Tracey Spicer to speak in Lismore

Local Partners

How to judge a winning bull at Casino's Cattle Competition

Casino puts on the best of a country show with cattle comp and street parade

Lismore community call to 'Save our libraries'

Greens MP Dawn Walker and Lismore Councillor Adam Guise fight together with the local community to save funding for Goonellabah Library.

A community rallies to stop funding cuts to local libraries.

Ten awesome things to do this week

Editor of Express Examiner Susanna Freymark interviews Casino's 2015 Mr Beef Chad Taylor.

From Mr Beef in Casino to Byron Bay Rugby

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

LOCAL TALENT: Clunes resident Francesca Rockette offers some fantastic up-cicled goods and crafts at Northern Rivers markets.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Mandy and Ellen will be just women like us in Nimbin

DUO: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their hit show Women Like Us to Nimbin.

Hit comedy show heading towards Nimbin

Karl’s rant on Corby: ‘Made to look like idiots’

KARL Stefanovic has launched an extraordinary tirade against the media circus surrounding Schapelle Corby, branding major networks — including Nine — “idiots”.

Spicer discusses impact of discrimination

AUTHOR: Tracey Spicer.

Tracey Spicer to speak in Lismore

Shot at the live shows slips through Sally's fingers

Sally Skelton and Bojesse Pigram pictured after their battle performance on The Voice.

Sunshine Coast singer's dramatic elimination from The Voice

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split after 17 years

They were married in May 2000 and have two children, who they said will remain their priority.

Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor have called it a day

Why The Voice hasn't produced a star

Boy George responds to Brittania Clifford-Pugh's heart-warming message.

It's the industry, not the show, says Boy George

These actors hated their movies and didn’t mind admitting it

Channing Tatum and Marlon Wayans in a scene from GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

Every year, Hollywood blesses us with plenty of God awful movies.

Miranda Kerr and fiance hang up backyard tent for wedding

The decorators and caterers are arriving for the final preparations for the wedding of Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel. Pictures: Splash

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr are set to marry today

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT!

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

UNDER OFFER

26/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $820,000 ...

This architecturally designed Community Title family home is situated in the coveted 'Forest Glades' complex. The three level coastal home is surrounded by...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 13.8 acre (5.6 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township of...

ONLY 2 LEFT! Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 From $1,195,000

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Prime Hinterland Acreage With Beautiful Queenslander

478 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 8 5 6 Contact Agent

Situated on 164 acres of rich volcanic soil in the Tuntable Creek Valley and boasts stunning creek frontage. Featuring a beautiful 100 year old Queenslander with...

Premium Lifestyle Property With Golf Course Views

11/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

This large double storey townhouse is in the Byron Links, one of the best resort style complexes in the area. Make the most of all the tranquil resort facilities...

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Here's your chance to carp about feral pests

Carp might by great fun to catch but they're destroying Australia's watercourses.

Science in the Pub looks at carp and coral trees

SNEAK PEEK: What new shopping centre is going to look like

Artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of the cinema and shopping complex on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Mercato billed as regional NSW's most sustainable shopping complex

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!