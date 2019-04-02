Spice couple branches out with new Indian restaurant

PROUD: Ballina couple Rahul and Radhika Thacker are proud of their authentic Indian restaurant Mambai Masala in River St, Ballina.

IT'S all about ambience, spice and "that incredible view" at Mambai Masala in Ballina.

While Ballina couple Rahul and Radhika Thacker own an Indian restaurant Bombay to Byron in Byron Bay, they're glad to be able to open a new restaurant in their own community.

The couple purchased the former Evolution Cafe in late December last year and have since renovated the building, as well as creating a whole new menu.

Radhika said the restaurant hosts an incredible view of the Richmond River, and building a pleasant and enjoyable ambience was something they focused on during the renovation.

"We have this incredible view, and we wanted to build an ambience in order for people to be able to sit back and relax and spend time, not just eat and rush off," she said.

The couple bring a lot of experience to the store, as Rahul worked for many years in India as a sous-chef at elite restaurants.

"Our recipes are authentic right down to the roots," Radhika said.

The couple said they built their menu using traditional dishes many locals may not have tried, including the chef's special salli boti.

Rahul said salli boti, also known as goat curry on the bone, is a Parsi goat curry, with black cardamom, cinnamon, onion and tomato gravy and served with match-stick potatoes.

Other popular dishes include Andaman fish curry, beef nilgiri and chicken rara, as well as entrees such as palak patta chat and achari mushrooms.

As well as offering vegan and gluten-free options, Rahul said most of their recipes can be customised for dietary requirements.

"All of our dishes are hand made, we don't pre-make anything," Rahul said.

"We also roast and grind our own spices. Most imported spices can be two years old by the time they arrive here in Australia, but instead we purchased the spice plants and will grind them here so they are fresh."

The couple take a lot of pride in everything they do, even down their choice in tableware.

"One thing which is close to my heart is that we took time and care to find some beautiful plates," Radhika said.

"A lot of restaurants will use stainless steel karahi to serve their food, but I think food deserves to look beautiful in beautiful plates.

"I look at our food, when it's served in our ceramic plates and karahi and I just feel proud."

Mambai Masala is located at Shop 13-14, 26-54 River Street in Ballina.