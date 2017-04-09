Spending a pretty penny at coin auction

The shaved George II halfpenny with the words W.Hinde and Otaheite enscribed on it.

IT WOULD have been a numistmatist's dream last week, when a coin auction held at the State Library in Sydney by Noble Numismatic realised $3.3million.

Sessions were held throughout the week from Tuesday March 28 to Friday, March 31 and there was plenty to bid on.

One highlight of the auction included a coin with direct connection to the notorious Captain William Bligh, the governor deposed in the Rum Rebellion in the New South Wales colony and victim of the mutiny on the HMS Bounty.

Two years after the historic Bounty mutiny in April 1789, Bligh returned on a second expedition to Tahiti to once again gather samples of the prized breadfruit tree.

The coin is an engraved shaved down George II halfpenny that was carried on that second breadfruit voyage, 1791-1793.

Engraved on the halfpenny is the name of W.Hinde and the word "Otaheite" (the native name for Tahiti) and dated 1793.

William Hinde was a midshipman on Bligh's ship, the Providence, (another of the midshipmen was Matthew Flinders, later to become the great Australian explorer).

Unfortunately William Hinde died from yellow fever shortly after the Providence arrived in Jamaica with its supply of breadfruit trees.

"The coin was estimated at $1,000 and it sold for $3,000," Noble Numismatic managing director Jim Noble said.

"It went to a collector in Hawaii."

A very rare mis-struck 20 cent piece from 1966. Noble Numistmatics

Other popular items in the auction included a number of mis-struck coins.

"Mis-struck coins are those that have been struck in error," Mr Noble said.

"They may be off-centre, have the wrong dye and becaus the mint are very stringent in their procedures they are very, very rare and for this reason sell well at auctions."