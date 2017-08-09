Spend a Winter's night with the stars

BRIGHT STARS: Even a small telescope will open up a world of wonders in the Winter night sky

WHAT better way to spend a chilly Winter's night than looking at the stars.

On Saturday, August 19, in conjunction with Science Week, the Corndale Hall, supported by the North Coast Astronomy group, will hold its annual astronomy night.

The event is free and there will be a barbecue and drinks with all proceeds going towards the upkeep and annual insurance of the Corndale Hall.

There will also be a raffle for a SkyWatcher 900x114 EQ1 telescope.

Guest speaker Dylan O'Donnell, from The Byron Bay Observatory will be there to explain the heavens.

His speciality is astro-photography, so there will be plenty of photos to look at.

After the talk, there will be a children's sci-fi movie.

Seven quality telescopes aimed at different objects, including in deep space outside our galaxy, will be available.

Viewing will start at 4:30pm looking at the sun through a solar filter. Look out for sunspots!

Rug up, and come along for a great night out under the stars.