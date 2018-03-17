Spend a luxury night in the rainforest

AN artists impression of what one of the cottages will look like. Photo Contributed

AN artists impression of what one of the cottages will look like. Photo Contributed Contributed

See inside Rainforest luxury resort : Two Queenslander-style off grid cottages and a lodge will be developed on the historical site this year, catering to families and corporate groups.

SET inside the ancient World Heritage listed rainforest, Nightcap Ridge is set to become a world class destination in the Byron Hinterland.

Two Queenslander-style off grid cottages and a lodge will be developed on the historical site this year, catering to families and corporate groups.

Member for Lismore Thomas George announced yesterday the accommodation will receive $150,000 from the Regional Tourism Fund, managed by Destination NSW.

He said the funding will allow for additions to the existing tourism offering.

Fraser and Sarah Duddy with Gwenda Brannan discuss with MP Thomas George the luxury accomodation to be built at Nightcap Ridge after Marc Stapelberg

"Nightcap Ridge spreads across 67 beautiful acres and continues to draw visitors with its organic produce and wonderful paddock-to-plate experiences," Mr George said.

Down the track, the lodge is expected to operate as a café on the weekends, servicing some of the 250,000 visitors who experience Minyon Falls each year.

After World War 1, the land was given to an ex-serviceman on the proviso he cleared the trees to make way for a dairy which would service the UK's increasing need for milk products, but down the track the property fell into disrepair and lantana covered the land until the 1980s when a local planner regenerated it.

Fraser Duddy from Nightcap Ridge said: "We aim to create an experience that guests feel as though they are stepping back in time but with the modern luxuries of today."

"(It's) a tranquil place for local, interstate and overseas visitors to escape a busy world, ," Mr Duddy said.

For more information on the Regional Tourism Fund visit www.destinationnsw.com.au/regionaltourismfund.