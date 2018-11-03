Speedway's golden memories

SPEEDWAY GOLD: Graphic designer Bill Roberts, Ann Clarke, journalist Dennis Newlyn and Carol and David Lander celebrate the launch of The Lismore Speedway 50th Anniversary: The Track of Champions.

SPEEDWAY GOLD: Graphic designer Bill Roberts, Ann Clarke, journalist Dennis Newlyn and Carol and David Lander celebrate the launch of The Lismore Speedway 50th Anniversary: The Track of Champions. Alison Paterson

MOTORSPORT fans across the region will be thrilled a publication celebrating the Golden Anniversary season of the Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway was launched on Thursday.

Compiled by veteran speedway writer Dennis Newlyn, this milestone collector's limited edition entitled Lismore Speedway 50th Anniversary: The Track of Champions contains a treasure trove of stories and photos.

Newlyn spoke on Thursday at the Lismore District Workers' Club to a room full of drivers and fans who can remember the first Lismore Speedway meeting on November 22, 1969, five decades ago.

"I worked with graphic designer Bill Roberts and Lismore Speedway promoter David Lander to produce the publication in time for the Golden Anniversary November 3 races,” he said.

"We put a call out to the speedway community and we were inundated us with information, old photos, programs and clippings, we have enough to do another magazine.”

Newlyn said a team effort produced the magazine.

"Wonderful support came from Warren King a dyed-in-the-wool speedway man, Ann Clarke, photographer Tony Powell, Bill Roberts and whole raft of current and former competitors who were so enthusiastic and helpful,” he said.

Speaking at the launch Lander said he was proud to part of the milestone in Lismore and Australian speedway history as the track celebrates a half century of non-stop action.

"I welcome the sponsors who are very important to speedway as we launch the new speedway season and this magazine,” he said.

"The Golden Anniversary season commences next Saturday night on November 3 and we we also have the running of the annual V8 Dirt Modified Lord Mayor's Cup and we have invited anyone who competed on the first night to be presented at the track.”

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said he was thrilled to celebrate the event.

Speedway driver Andrew Gordon who acted at MC, said the publication contained some cars he "would have sold his soul for,” back in the day.

"Lismore speedway is an economic driving force for this city, it's significant,” he said.

"We have generations of drivers helping their childre living the dream and have brought speedway to Lismore.”

Lismore Speedway 50th Anniversary: The Track of Champions is available at the track on Saturday night for $19.95 or via office@lismorespeedway.com.au.