Speedway set to take off

POINTS CHASE:Trent Schofield will be chasing vital points in the opening round of the Mr Modified series at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Boxing Night. Tony Powell

THE busiest time of the Golden Anniversary season starts at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on December 26 with the opening round of the annual Mr Modified series.

The night will spearhead a weekly racing schedule throughout January. Starting this Boxing Night, six race fixtures will be held in a little over four weeks.

"This is not only a great time of year because it's Christmas, but for speedway fans, it is also the peak of the season,” Lismore promoter David Lander said.

"We are gearing up for another massive schedule, commencing Boxing Day as the big shows are run weekly, and there will be plenty of great racing from the major categories in a Christmas-New Year feast of speed.”

Following December 26, the race dates are January 5, 12, 19, 26 and 27.

The opening round of the Mr Modified series is the traditional pipe opener and always attracts a top class field.

The tournament is held over two rounds on a point score system, so the first main event is always vital as drivers attempt to secure a prominent spot in the point standings.

Race officials have received over 32 nominations for December 26.

It's the biggest car count not only so far this season for the V8 dirt modifieds, but one of the most impressive in several years.

The cast of the fast includes the likes of Mark Robinson, Andrew Pezzutti, Scott Cannon, Jai Stephenson and Phil McNamara, all nationally rated stars.

Interest will also focus on Trent Schofield who has been a consistent runner at the Lismore circuit over the seasons and he has to come into contention.

The final and championship deciding round of the 2018-19 Lismore Golden Anniversary season Mr Modified series will be held on January 5.

The wingless sprintcars also will make an appearance on Boxing Night to contest another round of their Lismore Workers Club-sponsored Driver to America series.

Support sedan divisions also programmed provide racing for junior sedans, production sedans, modified sedans and street stocks.

Gates open at 4pm on December 26, and racing starts at 5.30pm.

For more information visit www.lismorespeedway.com.au