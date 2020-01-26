Speedway racing schedule driving ahead despite rain

SPEED DEFENCE: Despite the rain, Thomas Vickery will defend his AMCA Northern Rivers Classic event trophy at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway this weekend.

RAIN washed out the opening Saturday night of the Australia Day double header, however fans will still get the opportunity to see two racing days this weekend.

The second of the two days (now Monday, January 27)) will have an earlier start than usual and will be an afternoon fixture completed early evening.

The full schedule, in affect, has been pushed back 24 hours.

Sunday, January 26 will see the running of the Grand Final of the Mr Modified series (as originally planned) with a 5:30PM start time after gates open at 4PM.

Then Monday will feature the Australia Day Cup for V8 Dirt Modifieds with gates opening at 1PM and racing commences at 3pm.

As Tuesday is a work day, promoter David Lander has assured Monday’s meeting will be completed by 7:30pm.

The two race days also will feature the running of the AMCA Northern Rivers Classic.