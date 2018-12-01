Menu
NATIONAL CHAMP: Australian junior sedan champion Josh Boyd during practice at Lismore Speedway yesterday. Tony Powell
Speedway is right on track

by Dennis Newlyn
30th Nov 2018 11:00 PM
DRIVERS in "The Dream” production sedan main event at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway tonight will get an opportunity to assess track conditions when they contest the heats.

The heats not only determine starting positions for the feature race but serve as an indicator to how the track will shape up later in the evening.

The track surface does change during the course of a race meeting, depending also on the weather.

A "heavier” track surface is not unusual for heats in the first half of the program until additional races take away the top surface and it becomes what is known in speedway as "slick.”

This is when a harder surface like pavement becomes exposed with less dirt on the low line.

This also determines if the circuit offers a top and a bottom groove for passing in the feature race.

A main event for production sedans over 30 laps can sometimes also be an endurance test for drivers under the prevailing track conditions.

It makes for an interesting night as the top production sedan competitors locally and from Queensland race for honours.

Lismore Showground speedway track curator Tony Powell has a wealth of experience preparing the circuit and knows exactly how to provide a surface needed for production sedans to ensure competitive and entertaining racing.

"Getting the water into the surface is very important and in the early night hours making sure there is enough moisture there, particularly when the sun goes down,” Powell said.

The type of tyres used by production sedans also comes into play.

The meeting will include the kids' Christmas party, novelty events and bicycle races as part of the festive fun.

Santa Claus also will make an appearance and will try his hand racing a speedway car.

The production sedans will be supported by racing for compact speedcars, street stocks, four -cylinder and junior sedans, while the wingless sprintcars will compete in the second round of the Lismore Workers Club Driver to America series.

It's a big night for junior sedan driver Josh Boyd, who will compete at the circuit for the first time as a national champion following his title win at Cullen Bullen Speedway, near Lithgow, last weekend.

Gates open at 4pm today and racing starts at 5.30pm.

