Speedway champions driving at double header glory

THERE will be plenty of action on the track at Lismore Speedway this Australia Day long weekend.

V8 Dirt Modified drivers are battling for honours in the Mr Modified Series and the Australia Day Cup over respective nights.

It’s also all business for the Australian Motor Content Association division competitors with their celebrated Blue Ribbon event.

The defending titleholder Thomas Vickery has entered in his bid to retain the trophy.

The race carries with it honour and prestige and is all the more reason why preliminary heat racing will be so important over the two nights in the build up to the final.

“This race means a lot to the AMCA people and their division,” promoter David Lander said.

“Outside of the national and state titles, the Northern Rivers Classic is next in line in importance, but also rates right up there with the other two events.

“It promises to be a great contest as there’s a good list of AMCA entries.”

AMCA sedans represent a low budget entry category into speedway.

The cars allow few modifications to the specified 252 and 350 GM engines and minor changes to standard components permitted in order to control running costs.

There is also a ‘Sportsman’ class for the lower engine capacity cars incorporated into the division.

AMCAs were inaugurated in 1997 and today are represented at all major speedways across Australia.

The V8 Dirt Modified entry list also is impressive, headed by current and four times Australian Champion Kevin Britten.

Michael Butcher (520 points) holds a 10-point advantage over Trent Martin (510) heading into this weekend’s rounds of the Wingless Sprintcar BH Contracting sponsored Driver to America series. Kevin Willis is 25 points adrift in third spot in the standings.

There are support racing categories for V8 Dirt Modifieds, AMCAs and Wingless Sprintcars over the two nights in a big variety program.

Gates open at 4pm and racing commences 5.30pm both days.