Speeding around a corner earns jail time

Cabs outside Comino's Oyster Saloon, aka The Sydney Oyster Saloon, 11 Woodlark St, Lismore, 1904.
Cabs outside Comino's Oyster Saloon, aka The Sydney Oyster Saloon, 11 Woodlark St, Lismore, 1904. Richmond River Historical Societ
Samantha Elley
by

LISMORE Police Court had a busy time of it during this week in 1906.

Charges laid against various defendants for misdemeanours aren't exactly crimes that would still be valid today.

As an example, a number of cab drivers were reported on December 19 as:

"charged with driving around corners at a faster pace than a walk.”

They were each charged either five shillings, or six shillings with cost, or in default, 24 hours imprisonment.

One cab driver Robert Price, in his defence claimed he was driving Dr Franceschi to an urgent case in North Lismore.

The final ruling was that driving a doctor was no defence and Mr Price was fined five shillings plus six shillings court costs plus one pound, one shilling in professional costs. In default he would be charged with seven days light labour in the Lismore lockup

Then there is the case of George Rutledge who was fined one shilling for having no lamps on his cab.

It also might be worth sparing a thought for Samuel Clark who was riding a bike without a light between the hours of sunset and sunrise.

He was fined a whopping 20 shillings plus court costs of six shillings.

The charge for such a crime was going to be increased to one pound in the new year as it was considered:

"A bicycle without a light was worse than a vehicle and a source of great danger.”

Joseph Drew didn't get off lightly either for leaving his horse and vehicle standing without being in control and was fined 20 shillings.

Reference

'Lismore Police Court', The Northern Star, Wednesday, December 10, 1906, Page 4

