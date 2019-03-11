Speed tampering device found on unregistered truck

Police and RMS conducted a heavy vehicle blitz on the Pacific Motorway on Sunday.

Police and RMS conducted a heavy vehicle blitz on the Pacific Motorway on Sunday.

A TRUCKIE has been charged with tampering with his semi-trailer's speed limiter and driving under the influence of drugs during a blitz on the Pacific Motorway.

The semi-trailer -- which had a full load of bananas -- was pulled over at the Chinderah heavy vehicle station on Sunday.

The 53-year-old driver failed a roadside drug test.

Further police checks revealed the semi-trailer was also unregistered and that "ghost” number plate covers had been installed, along with a "wizzer”, or speed tampering device.

The driver was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where a second drug test also returned a positive reading for methylamphetamine.

His licence was suspended for 24 hours.

He was charged with driving under the influence of an illicit substance and tampering with a speed limiter fitted to heavy vehicle.

The driver has been issued infringement notices and fines for displaying misleading number plates, and also work diary infringement notices.

The truck company will receive an infringement notice for permitting use of an unregistered Class C vehicle.

The speed tampering device was removed and seized by police and the truck was defected as a result.

The arrest was part of a blitz on the Pacific Motorway on Sunday, involving officers from NSW Police's Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and RMS inspectors.

Vehicles and work diaries were checked, and drivers were subjected to drug and alcohol tests.