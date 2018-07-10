Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two Ballina Shire roads will have reduced speed limits in place from today.
Two Ballina Shire roads will have reduced speed limits in place from today. Contributed
News

Speed limits on two local roads reduced from today

10th Jul 2018 10:47 AM

TWO speed zone changes are effective in Ballina Shire from today.

Speed zone changes have been approved by the Traffic Committee for two parts of the shire.

The limit on Skennars Head Rd between Henderson Drive and North Creek Rd will be reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h.

The section of road, in Lennox Head, includes a pedestrian refuge and is adjacent to a shared path.

Bentinck St in Ballina will have a speed reduction from 60 to 50km/h between Norton St and Kerr St.

The council has cited a high volume of vehicles and pedestrians and the lower speed limit in adjacent streets as influencing this decision.

The speed reductions are in place from today.

ballina ballina traffic committee northern rivers traffic rms speed reduction
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Collapsed business owes $350,000 to BMW

    premium_icon Collapsed business owes $350,000 to BMW

    Business A FORENSIC accountancy firm is combing through the books of this failed Northern Rivers business in a bid to establish the "flow of funds”.

    • 10th Jul 2018 11:00 AM
    'Guilt-free' restaurant opens on the North Coast

    premium_icon 'Guilt-free' restaurant opens on the North Coast

    Business "We want what we crave which is vegan comfort food."

    Why a Ballina man gave $400,000 to local organisation

    premium_icon Why a Ballina man gave $400,000 to local organisation

    News David Lindsay didn't want a lavish life - he had a different dream

    'Afraid for his life': Did co-workers plot Jeffrey's murder?

    premium_icon 'Afraid for his life': Did co-workers plot Jeffrey's murder?

    Crime Hostilities turned this Lismore man's dream job into a nightmare

    Local Partners