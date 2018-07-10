Speed limits on two local roads reduced from today

Two Ballina Shire roads will have reduced speed limits in place from today.

Speed zone changes have been approved by the Traffic Committee for two parts of the shire.

The limit on Skennars Head Rd between Henderson Drive and North Creek Rd will be reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h.

The section of road, in Lennox Head, includes a pedestrian refuge and is adjacent to a shared path.

Bentinck St in Ballina will have a speed reduction from 60 to 50km/h between Norton St and Kerr St.

The council has cited a high volume of vehicles and pedestrians and the lower speed limit in adjacent streets as influencing this decision.

