Speed limits on roads cut to improve safety

20th Apr 2017 3:33 PM
Speed limits around Wardell are chnging.
The Northern Star

REDUCED speed limits will be introduced on several roads in Wardell from Wednesday April 26.

Roads and Maritime Services advised after a recent speed safety review, the 80 km/h speed limit on Wardell Road will be extended two kilometres south to the western entrance of Wardell township between Lumleys Lane and Thurgates Lane.

The speed limit will be also reduced from 100 km/h to 80 km/h on Bagotville Road from the intersection with Wardell Road through to the intersection of Coraki Broadwater Road and on the sealed section at the western end of Old Bagotville Road.

Signs will be installed advising motorists to reduce speed to conditions on the unsealed section of Old Bagotville Road.

The change aims to improve safety and is more consistent with the surrounding road environment. The speed reduction is also expected to be beneficial for koalas which frequent this area.

The speed zone review was carried out in accordance with the NSW Speed Zoning Guidelines and in consultation with local council.

Electronic message signs will be in place on each of the roads to advise motorists of the changes and will remain for at least a week after the new speed limit signs have been installed.

Motorists are reminded to observe the new speed limit and are advised to drive to conditions.

Members of the community can sign up at the Safer Roads NSW website to receive updates about changes to permanent speed limits in their nominated area and have their say on speed limits.

For more information on road safety visit the Roads and Maritime Services website at www.rms.nsw.gov.au

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers roads speed limit wardell

