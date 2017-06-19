20°
News

Speed limits drop by 40km/h on country roads

19th Jun 2017 3:37 PM
The speed limit will drop on roads in Myocum and Binna Burra.
The speed limit will drop on roads in Myocum and Binna Burra. TREVOR VEALE/ The

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SPEED limits on a number of roads drop within Byron Shire this week.

Safety is set to be improved on roads at Myocum and Binna Burra.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said a speed zone review was carried out after concerns raised by Byron Shire Council and residents.

"The speed review looked at a number of factors including roadside development, traffic movements as well as the number of crashes,” the spokesperson said.

The speed limit will change on these roads:

  • The speed limit on Myocum Downs Drive, Lagoon Drive and Mountain Blue Close will be reduced from 100 km/h to 60 km/h
  • The 100 km/h speed limit on Friday Hut Road south of Binna Burra village will be reduced to 60 km/h for a distance of 2.2 kilometres
  • The speed limit on Friday Hut Road north of Binna Burra village to Coolamon Scenic Drive will be reduced to 60 km/h for a distance of 9.2 kilometres

"Reducing the speed limit will improve safety for the local community and provide consistency with other roads in the area.

"Signs will be in place for at least a week to warn motorists of the speed limit changes.”

Community members can sign up at the Safer Roads NSW website to receive updates about changes to permanent speed limits in their nominated area.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron shire northern rivers council northern rivers roads speed limit

Police confirm 34-year-old man has died in Alstonville crash

Police confirm 34-year-old man has died in Alstonville crash

EMERGENCY services have rushed to a two-car crash near Rous.

$200,000 lottery win for one lucky Bangalow local

Moonee Beach Newsagency has sold the winning lottery ticket.

Bangalow man left "blubbering” after lottery win

Local school to get NSW's fastest wireless internet

No Caption

Public school to road test new internet program

MAP: Best spots to watch the Lantern Parade

Magellan St Lismore Lantern Parade 2016.

Region gearing up for annual Lismore Lantern Parade

Local Partners

Two evacuated as caravan destroyed by fire

FIRE fighters were unable to save the caravan, which was gutted and destroyed by a fire earlier this morning.

Friendship Festival will have a distinctly Italian flavour

Piazza in the Park receives State Government multicultural support

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

YUM: Fresh local produce.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Ten things to do this week

FAN: Annabel Casey of Murwillumbah in front of a giant tractor at Norco-Primex 2014 in Casino.

Agricultural, rock and guinea pigs

Alan Jones: Even with no pulse, still wants Abbott back

ALAN Jones was told he was “at the exit door” when doctors failed to find a pulse after the broadcaster was rushed to hospital last week.

Mad Max: Fury Road star reveals on-set feud

BLOW IT UP: Tom Hardy (Mad Max) strides over a Mercedes in an explosive scene from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron didn’t get along on the set of Mad Max

Alyssa Milano ‘millions in debt’

Alyssa Milano arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Charmed star accuses her ex-business manager of financial disaster.

A boy and a girl for Beyonce and Jay Z?

Singers Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, March 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A minor issue has kept the twins in hospital, TMZ claims

Pamela Anderson's love letter to Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy prior to speaking, in London, Friday May 19, 2017. Assange has won his battle against extradition to Sweden, which wanted to question him about a rape allegation. He has spent nearly five years inside the Embassy of Ecuador in London to avoid being sent to Sweden, which announced Friday that the investigation has been discontinued. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In a post titled “Why My Heart Stands With Julian”

'Breastfeeding in public illegal' says TV Yummy Mummy

Yummy Mummies Maria DiGeronimo, Lorinska Merrington, Jane Scandizzo and Rachel Watts.

“Breastfeeding in public is illegal. You just don’t do it.”

'King' Judah safe from The Voice's double elimination

Judah Kelly performs a Sam Smith hit on The Voice.

Laidley singer nails Sam Smith ballad in his best performance yet.

Fantastic Forest Glades

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $945,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 Contact Agent

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Industrial Unit In Prime Location

7/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $449,000 to...

Excellent investment opportunity in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate! This back-corner warehouse is ideally positioned in a modern, well maintained complex...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $625,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Become An Owner Of A Private Byron Bay Villa

2/14 Keats Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $650,000 to...

This solid 2 bedroom villa is a rare one being only 1 of 3. The location is excellent. It's an easy walk into Byron Bay's town centre, schools and beaches. Mac's...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!