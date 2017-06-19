Speed limits drop by 40km/h on country roads

The speed limit will drop on roads in Myocum and Binna Burra.

SPEED limits on a number of roads drop within Byron Shire this week.

Safety is set to be improved on roads at Myocum and Binna Burra.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said a speed zone review was carried out after concerns raised by Byron Shire Council and residents.

"The speed review looked at a number of factors including roadside development, traffic movements as well as the number of crashes,” the spokesperson said.

The speed limit will change on these roads:

The speed limit on Myocum Downs Drive, Lagoon Drive and Mountain Blue Close will be reduced from 100 km/h to 60 km/h

The 100 km/h speed limit on Friday Hut Road south of Binna Burra village will be reduced to 60 km/h for a distance of 2.2 kilometres

The speed limit on Friday Hut Road north of Binna Burra village to Coolamon Scenic Drive will be reduced to 60 km/h for a distance of 9.2 kilometres

"Reducing the speed limit will improve safety for the local community and provide consistency with other roads in the area.

"Signs will be in place for at least a week to warn motorists of the speed limit changes.”

Community members can sign up at the Safer Roads NSW website to receive updates about changes to permanent speed limits in their nominated area.