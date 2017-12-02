Speed limit to drop 20km/h, overtaking lane shortened

A local road's speed limit will drop to 80km/h in some places.

SPEED limit changes will be introduced on Lismore-Bangalow Road at Nashua between Bangalow and Clunes.

Roads and Maritime Services has advised motorists the reduced speed limit will be introduced this month on Lismore-Bangalow Road.

The current 80 km/h speed limit will be extended by 3.2 kilometres from 500 metres east of Booyong Road to 450 metres west of Springvale Road.

New line marking on Lismore-Bangalow Road at this location is expected to be carried out on December 11, weather permitting.

The line marking will involve reducing the length of the overtaking lane to improve the safety for merging vehicles.

Short traffic delays will be experienced while line marking takes place. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time to plan their journey accordingly.

Roads and Maritime carried out the review in accordance with the NSW Speed Zoning Guidelines and in consultation with local council.