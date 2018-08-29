Speed dating for job seekers can put best people together

Harwood Marine workers celebrate the opening of its new slipway. It is one local business keen to talk to prospective employees at the jobs expo tomorrow.

SPEED dating with a difference is coming to the Clarence.

The next speed dating event will be all about connecting job seekers with employers and, importantly, employers with the right people.

The three-hour Clarence Valley Jobs Expo at Vines, 139 Fitzroy Street, Grafton, on Thursday will host key employers including Harwood Marine, Pacific Complete, John Holland and Serco and all job seekers are welcome to come along.

Job opportunities to be featured at the expo include trades, administration and support workers, trainers, managers, health care providers, apprentices, trainees and more.

Clarence Valley Council economic development coordinator, Elizabeth Fairweather, said the event would provide a perfect opportunity for employers and job seekers to get to know each other.

"With all the major infrastructure works under way we know there are a lot of opportunities out there for job seekers," she said.

"But employers have told us they sometimes find it difficult to match the right people with the positions they have on offer.

"This is a way for those connections to be made in a relaxed environment."

The council has worked with Grafton Chamber of Commerce to prmote the event.

"It will be a casual environment that enables both you and potential employees an opportunity to engage and take the next steps," said chamber president Justin James.

The Jobs Expo will be held at Vines, 139 Fitzroy Street, Grafton, from 10am-1pm.

For more information, visit www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/jobsexpo