Cops downplay Chopper's Casino 'victim'

Mark 'Chopper' Read claimed he killed a Casino man, who went missing in 2002.

A NEW television series into infamous criminal Mark "Chopper" Read has reignited speculation around his possible involvement in the disappearance of a missing Casino man 16 years ago.

During an interview with 60 Minutes in 2009, the late crim claimed he killed Sydney Michael Collins as an act of revenge after he reported Chopper to police for shooting him in the stomach in 1992.

The convicted gang member turned author said he shot and killed Collins at Casino in 2002 while on tour in the region with former AFL bad boy Mark "Jacko" Jackson.

Mr Collins, who was linked to underworld figures police told The Northern Star in 2014 and was last seen driving his black 2001 Ford Falcon XR8 ute at Tabulam on August 25, 2002.

But Mr Read's claims contradicted findings in a police investigation into Mr Collins' disappearance as well as a Coronial inquest in 2010, according to acting crime manager Russell Ewing.

Detective Acting Inspector Ewing said Mr Read's claims that aired on 60 Minutes "weren't entirely accurate".

Specifically, he said Mr Read would have been in Adelaide on tour when Mr Collins went missing. He added that the investigation found nothing that suggested Mr Read was involved in Mr Collins' disappearance.

Anyone with information on Mr Collins' whereabouts is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.