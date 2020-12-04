Spectacular Sam featured on TV this weekend

AN Alstonville teen will be featured in this year's Schools Spectacular.

When the show goes to air this Saturday, it will it will mark a significant historic moment.

This was the first time in 37 years that thousands of the state's most talented singers, dancers and musicians did not perform in front of an audience.

After 26 years of continuous Schools Spectaculars, the event was put into recess for 2020 due to COVID-19 safety reasons.

Audiences can relive the magic of the Schools Spectacular in a remixed version this Saturday night.

The show will feature Alstonville High's student Sam Green, plus dancers and choir singers from Kingscliff High, Kingscliff Public and Modanville Public.

Each individual student zoomed-in online and performed their piece for the production team. Using advanced software, digital recordings of both the audio and visual components were captured from more than 60 artists in seven days.

• Tune into the broadcast of Schools Spectacular 2020 Remixed this Saturday, December 5, on Channel 7 from 7pm.