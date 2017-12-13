Spectacular meteor shower to peak tonight

The Geminids meteor shower will be at their peak tonight.

SET your alarm for about 3am and go outside to catch a glimpse of what is tipped to be one of the best meteor showers of the year.

This year's Geminids meteor shower should be a treat for keen skywatchers - and you don't need a telescope.

The annual shower can be seen from anywhere in Australia between December 13-16, but the peak will be early on Thursday, from about 3am.

Amateur astronomer Ian Musgrave told the ABC that was when the meteor shower would be higher above the horizon.

"The sky will get completely dark and you'll be able to pick up really faint things," Dr Musgrave told the ABC.

"Gemini is a more northerly constellation, so from Australia it's much lower to the horizon than it would be from the northern hemisphere.

"Some of the meteors will start their burn below the horizon, and the closer you are to the horizon, the more the atmosphere gets in the way, and the more things like trees get in the way."

Tip for watching the Geminids meteor shower

How many meteors will you see?