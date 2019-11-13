Menu
Richmond police shot this photo of fire near New italy that closed the Pacific Highway
SPECTACULAR: Aerial pics from rescue mission to Maclean

Adam Hourigan
13th Nov 2019 1:00 AM
WITH the Pacific HIghway closed to traffic from Ballina to Grafton, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was the only option for a medical incident at Maclean District Hospital last night.

While the chopper was enroute, they've snapped these incredible pictures of the Myall Creek fires affecting areas such as New Italy.

The chopper responded to a female who had injured herself in a serious fall.

She was given treatment at the hospital before being transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

Because of bush fires in the area the helicopter was the only option for transportation.

