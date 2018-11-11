Specialist police rush to rural property after shots fired

Officers from the State Protection Support Unit. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

SPECIALIST tactical police officers were deployed last night to a Wilsons Creek property after a drug-affected man fired shots and made threats.

Police were called to the property west of Mullumbimby about 7pm last night after the man was allegedly witnessed carrying a gun and making general threats to 'take everyone out'.

A perimeter was established around the property and several neighbours were evacuated.

Officers from the State Protection Support Unit then attended the scene with negotiators.

The SPSU is a specially trained group of general duties police tasked to high-risk incidents such as hostage and siege situations.

About 8.30pm, a 29-year-old man was arrested without incident by the officers.

A number of firearms, as well as drugs and ammunition were located and seized from the home.

There were no reports of injury from the incident.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was later charged with two counts of possessing an unregistered firearm, two counts of not keep firearm safe, possessing ammunition without a permit, handling firearm whilst under the influence, and fire firearm in a manner likely to injure.

Further charges relating to the drugs seized are pending.

The man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Bail Court today.