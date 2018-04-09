Specialist heart, lung surgeon to open office in Lismore

SURGEON WITH HEART: Sydney heart and lung surgeon Professor Michael Valllely will be opening rooms in Lismore from May 7, 2018 to provide regular services for people who would otherwise have to travel long distances to see a specialist.

NORTHERN Rivers residents needing to consult a heart and lung surgeon can avoid travelling long distances when a Sydney surgeon opens his doors in Lismore next month.

Cardiothoracic surgeon, Professor Michael Vallely, said he was looking forward to commencing consulting from new rooms at St Vincent's specialist suites next to the hospital in Dalley St, East Lismore, from May 7.

He will be the only heart and lung surgeon who will be conducting rooms in Lismore on a regular basis.

Prof Vallely's services will comprise peri-operative care (given before, during and after surgery) in this region, including pre-operative consultation and planning of surgery, as well as post-operative follow-up.

He said he was looking forward to working part-time in Lismore, which he knows well having visited the town for many years as university student when his father was a primary school principal in Goonellabah and later on at Casino, and still has friends in the area.

A desire to combine a rural and urban work-life balance was the part of the reason behind his decision to open the rooms, Prof Vallely said.

"My motivation includes I like the area, I grew up in the country but chose the wrong career to live there full-time,” he said.

"While I like big-city medicine, there's a need in regional areas for these kind of services.”

The close proximity of John Flynn Private Hospital where he has a good professional relationship with Dr Ben Anderson whose specialities include coronary artery bypass surgery, is also an incentive, Prof Vallely said.

Another is he is excited to provide a service that normally people would have to travel a significant distance to access.

"The proximity to John Flynn and being able to do smaller services in Lismore will be good for older patients,” he said.

"I have special interest in elderly and high-risk patients with multiple medical issues and minimally invasive heart and lung surgery. For older people travelling is much more difficult and puts a lot of pressure on their families.”

Prof Vallely said he will see private patients at John Flynn or public patients from the region down in Sydney.

"But the more work I can do up here the better,” he said.

As well as holding Clinical Professorships at The University of Sydney and Macquarie University, Prof Vallely is a member of the board for The Baird Institute for Applied Heart and Lung Surgical Research and of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons Cardiothoracic Board, the leader of the Baird Institute's Innovative Heart Surgery Research Group and supervises a clinical and basic research team of Honours, Masters and Doctoral students and is a member of the board of the Royal Prince Alfred Institute for Academic Surgery.

Prof Vallely will work from St Vincent's Specialist Suites, Level 2, Suite 4, 20 Dalley St, East Lismore, T 02 9099 4424.