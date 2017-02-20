Special strike force captures alleged ice dealer

POLICE have made a break through during their campaign to crack down on the circulation of crystal methamphetamine, also known as ice.

The Richmond LAC Drug Unit on Friday arrested a 42-year-old man at Woodburn after his car was stopped and searched.

During a search of the man, police will allege he discarded a cloth bag that contained 115 grams of ice.

The arrest comes after a nine-month investigation called Strike Force Cheddar, which targeted the commercial supply of the notorious substance by a 42 year old Wardell man in Ballina and Moree.

He was taken to Ballina police station where he was charged with the following offences

*Three counts of supply greater then indictable quantity of a drug

*One count of supply a prohibited drug - greater than a commercial quantity

* Two counts of supply prohibited drug

The man was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.