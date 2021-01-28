Menu
The late Laura Henkel with daughter, Cathy Henkel, and granddaughter Sam Lara Canin-Henkel, in Ballina in 2019.
Special screening of Laura’s Choice tells euthanasia story

Javier Encalada
28th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
A documentary that documented the process of assited dying for a 90-year old Ballina woman will have a special screening next week.

Laura's Choice is a documentary about Laura Henkel, a 90-year old Ballina resident who travelled to Europe to end her life.

The film chronicles her three-year journey the last three years of her life.

Mrs Henkel did not suffer a terminal illness, but she wanted to be in control of her own life and demanded "a dignified death".

 

Read more>> Ballina grandmother chooses 'dignified, graceful' death

 

She travelled to Europe with her daughter and granddaughter, both filmmakers. Their trip culminated in Laura's passing at a clinic in Basel, Switzerland, on December 19, 2019.

Back in December 2019, when she made the news of her decision public, Mrs Henkel announced the documentary to The Northern Star.

 

Laura Henkel, 90, of Ballina, and her daughter Cathy Henkel, of Perth, prepare for their long trip to Switzerland where Laura has booked in her assisted death. Picture: Scott Powick.
"I have asked Cathy and Sam to make a film about end-of-life choices and the limited options available by law to those who want it," she said.

"It needs exposure by someone dedicated enough to the cause to stand up and proclaim it and I am prepared to do just that."

Laura Henkel's daughter, Associate Professor Cathy Henkel (PhD), the director, of the WA Screen Academy at Edith Cowan University, and she grew up on the Northern Rivers where she became a well-reputed film maker.

 

Read more>>> Meet the woman taking her mum overseas to die

 

 

The late Laura Henkel with daughter Cathy Henkel and granddaughter Sam Lara Canin-Henkel in Ballina in 2019.
Laura's Choice is expected to air on ABC TV later this year.

Screenworks and Virgo productions will present a special screening and Q&A session, to be held at Ballina Fair Cinemas on Sunday, February 7, from 4.30pm.

 

See the trailer below:

