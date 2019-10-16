Special reason why McLeod's Daughters is coming to Lismore

Australia's most popular rural drama McLeod's Daughters is holding an unprecedented one show only reunion event in Lismore.

ONE of Australia's most popular and successful rural dramas, McLeod's Daughters, is holding an unprecedented one show only event in Lismore.

Tickets are now on sale for the McLeod's Daughters Bush Christmas Reunion, which will be held at Lismore City Hall later this year on December 5.

Show stars Bridie Carter and Lisa Chappell said the one time exclusive live show offers fans an "unbelievable" experience.

"(A reunion) was something we always talked about," Bridie said.

"Even after the show has finished we have this incredible global following, and this gives us the chance to meet fans and speak with them and watch some scenes."

Bridie said many of the people involved with the show, including producers and even the show's creator, were thrilled to be able to offer fans this one-time reunion show.

Bridie and Lisa will join co-stars Simmone Jade McKinnon, Aaron Jeffery, Myles Pollard and host Zoe Naylor live on stage for fans to hear personal anecdotes and stories from the Drovers Run family.

The four hour show will commence at 12.30 and run until 5pm and will include a Q&A session, viewings of favourite scenes with the actors, as well as special unseen footage.

Lisa said she was looking forward the event, and being able to speak with fans and hear their experiences.

"I love being with the cast and I love hearing the stories the fans tell us about their own experiences," she said.

"When they share stories of what has happened in their own lives and how the show has helped them with that, that's really beautiful."

Bridie, who now lives in Myocum, said Lismore was selected as the venue for the one-time reunion for a number of special reasons.

"We chose Lismore because it has its own story of resilience and survival which is what our show was about," she said.

"After the floods a few years ago the town has really bounced back. Lismore is just an iconic country town with its own story and we wanted to showcase that."

Lisa, who lives in New Zealand, said it was going to be exciting as the reunion event will also be the first time the five cast members have reunited since the show.

"This will be the first time Simmone will be there on stage with us, as the two sisters and the two brothers," she said.

"We don't get the time to see each other," Bridie said.

"Sharing our friendship on stage and with the audience, I'm looking forward to it."

There will be limited-edition and official McLeod's Daughters merchandise designed specifically for the event, much of which was designed and produced by Northern Rivers businesses.

Bridie said the show would include the actors discussing some of their favourite memories from working on the show, including the relationships they had forged with their co-stars.

"My standout thing was always the journey of mine and Lisa's relationship of working together," Bridie said.

"The show opens with us talking about our journey together, and we will explore it with the audience."

Lisa said the cast would talk about a whole range of topics.

"We're family, so it's more like a chat with friends," she said.

"If you're a fan of the show and you come along to the reunion you will hear about all sorts of things. Things you never would've dreamed of."

General admission tickets are still available, but tickets for the private backstage VIP tour and intimate Golden Supper with the cast, have already sold out.

"It's a four hour show," Bridie said.

"We wanted to give them a rich, full, dynamic day which they'd never forget."

The McLeod's Daughters Bush Christmas Reunion will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Lismore City Hall, Lismore.

Tickets are on sale from Eventbrite for the McLeod's Daughters Bush Christmas Reunion from $227.