Mayor rallies councillors to decide lake's fate

Ballina mayor David Wright has called for an extraordinary meeting, but he said he wanted to avoid 'a situation' that recently occurred at a 'neighbouring council'. Marc Stapelberg

BALLINA Mayor David Wright will rally his councillors to attend the special meeting to avoid the debacle that consumed 'a neighbouring council' in recent months

Cr Wright will use his Mayoral Minute at the ordinary meeting on Thursday to request an extraordinary meeting to ensure all councillors and members of the community have their say on the final development application for the Lake Ainsworth upgrade.

A proposal to close the eastern road access to the lake has been the centre of contention of the $1.7 million upgrade with opponents voicing concerns about loss of parking and disability access.

By ensuring all councillors were in attendance, Cr Wright indirectly referred to avoiding Lismore City Council's three failed extraordinary council meetings in the past two months.

"I do not want to see a situation arise, as recently occurred at a neighbouring council, where matters are deferred or rescinded, due to councillors being absent," Cr Wright said in the ordinary meeting business paper.

"This is not about councillor numbers as it is always possible for a decision to be rescinded, or an Extraordinary meeting to be called by two councillors.

"It is about ensuring that we have a dedicated time allocated and a respectful debate, with all councillors present, in respect to this planning application."

With councillors away over the next two months, Cr Wright said he wanted to hold the meeting soon after public submissions from the DA's public exhibition period were complied, which is expected to be completed next month.

This meeting will also allow a maximum of two speakers for and against in respect to the assessment report.