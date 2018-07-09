'Special K' stings Hornets in NRRRL win

Ballina front-rower Nick Ritter shapes for another run against Cudgen in NRRRL.

Ballina front-rower Nick Ritter shapes for another run against Cudgen in NRRRL. Mitchell Craig

A SUPERIOR second half performance from Ballina sealed a 26-14 win over Cudgen in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Teenage five-eighth Kel Sheather led the way for the Seagulls while lock Michael Dwane broke numerous tackles throughout the game against a bigger Hornets forward pack.

Former Australian rugby union sevens and Gold Coast Titans fullback Shannon Walker was underwhelming in his first game for Cudgen.

He spent time in the sin bin in the second half after a previous error on the tryline just before halftime where he attempted to kick the ball resulted in a try to Ballina second-rower Anthony Colman.

It let Seagulls take a 12-10 lead into half-time before front-rower Phil Crosby scored a determined try under the cross bar to give them an eight point buffer early in the second half.

"We got more numbers into tackles in the second half and our defence was a lot more affective,” Ballina coach Mick Foster said.

"We've had three hard games in a row and we've been fortunate to come out on top in all of them which is pleasing.”

The Seagulls are currently fourth and have beaten all three teams above them on the ladder over the past three games.

A penalty gave Ballina a 10-point lead before Sheather broke the game open with a bust up the middle of the field finished off by fullback Alex Grant taking the score to 26-10.

"Kel is going to be a pretty special player and you never know what he's going to pull out,” Foster said.

"It's up to us where we go from here but I'm really happy with our effort.”

Cudgen winger Ben O'Gorman scored his second try of the afternoon just before fulltime.

Earlier, Ballina scored first points when a short kick from Sheather bounced up for centre Oliver Regan who still had some work to do on his way to the tryline.

The Seagulls looked sharp and could have been ahead by more after two tries were disallowed from obstruction plays.

Cudgen centre Luke Dumas put his side ahead 10-6 when he scored a try out wide.

Five-eighth Todd Seymour left the field early in the first half with a sternum injury.

In other games:

The Casino Cougars ran in five unanswered tries in a 40-28 win over Byron Bay at Red Devil Park on Saturday

Mullumbimby had a 44-36 win over Northern United at Crozier Field, Lismore on Saturday night.

Marist Brothers beat Evans Head 46-6 at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head on Saturday.

Tweed Coast beat Murwillumbah 26-8 at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah.

The game between Lower Clarence and Kyogle at the Yamba Sports Complex yesterday was washed out.