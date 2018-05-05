Special gesture for firefighter recovering in hospital

PROUD PRESENTATION: Rural Fire Service Rosebank volunteer James 'Jim' Jamieson was presented with a special plaque by Assistant commissioner Bruce McDonald when the Rural Fire Service Region North Exercise Staff under the command of superintendent Bryan Daly visited him for at a ceremony at Lismore Base Hospital.

"WE WANT people to know we still think the world of Jim."

Rural Fire Service's superintendent Bryan Daly said he was delighted to be part of a special presentation to volunteer firefighter James 'Jim' Jamieson at Lismore Base Hospital earlier this week.

Mr Daly said along with the RFS Region North Exercise staff, he and Assistant Commissioner Bruce McDonald visited Mr Jamieson, who is recovering from a stroke.

He said Mr Jamieson was very highly regarded by his RFS colleagues.

"We took the opportunity to go to the hospital as Jim is not well and we wanted to brighten his day," Mr Daly said.

"We still think the world of him, respect him and hope he recovers soon."

Mr Daly said Mr Jamieson has been an RFS stalwart and for 18 years, an important part of the annual Region North Zone exercise held at Glen Innes.

"These exercises have between 380 to 420 people involved with 60 appliances for these training weekends," he said.

"Jim has been part of this for a significant amount of time and invaluable in running the training scenarios in addition to his normal brigade responsibilities."

Mr Jamieson is former captain of the Rosebank Brigade and also held the rank of Group Captain, Northern Rivers.