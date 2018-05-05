Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PROUD PRESENTATION: Rural Fire Service Rosebank volunteer James 'Jim' Jamieson was presented with a special plaque by Assistant commissioner Bruce McDonald when the Rural Fire Service Region North Exercise Staff under the command of superintendent Bryan Daly visited him for at a ceremony at Lismore Base Hospital.
PROUD PRESENTATION: Rural Fire Service Rosebank volunteer James 'Jim' Jamieson was presented with a special plaque by Assistant commissioner Bruce McDonald when the Rural Fire Service Region North Exercise Staff under the command of superintendent Bryan Daly visited him for at a ceremony at Lismore Base Hospital. Supplied
News

Special gesture for firefighter recovering in hospital

Alison Paterson
by
5th May 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"WE WANT people to know we still think the world of Jim."

Rural Fire Service's superintendent Bryan Daly said he was delighted to be part of a special presentation to volunteer firefighter James 'Jim' Jamieson at Lismore Base Hospital earlier this week.

Mr Daly said along with the RFS Region North Exercise staff, he and Assistant Commissioner Bruce McDonald visited Mr Jamieson, who is recovering from a stroke.

He said Mr Jamieson was very highly regarded by his RFS colleagues.

"We took the opportunity to go to the hospital as Jim is not well and we wanted to brighten his day," Mr Daly said.

"We still think the world of him, respect him and hope he recovers soon."

Mr Daly said Mr Jamieson has been an RFS stalwart and for 18 years, an important part of the annual Region North Zone exercise held at Glen Innes.

"These exercises have between 380 to 420 people involved with 60 appliances for these training weekends," he said.

"Jim has been part of this for a significant amount of time and invaluable in running the training scenarios in addition to his normal brigade responsibilities."

Mr Jamieson is former captain of the Rosebank Brigade and also held the rank of Group Captain, Northern Rivers.

jim jamieson northern rivers firefighter rosebank fire brigade rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Barefoot, bearded man refused bail over highway chase

    premium_icon Barefoot, bearded man refused bail over highway chase

    Crime A MAN who was only released from jail in December has appeared in Lismroe Local Court over a dramatic police pursuit on the Pacific Highway.

    • 5th May 2018 12:00 AM
    Shocking data: North Coast is a cancer hotspot

    Shocking data: North Coast is a cancer hotspot

    Health We have more cancer patients than anywhere else in Australia

    • 5th May 2018 12:00 AM
    Bomb attacks lead to prison sentence

    premium_icon Bomb attacks lead to prison sentence

    Crime Magistrate says bombing attempts were a 'grave risk' to public

    • 5th May 2018 12:00 AM
    Mentally ill former rugby league star to remain in jail

    premium_icon Mentally ill former rugby league star to remain in jail

    News Lengthy jail stint for pub hostage taker

    • 5th May 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners