Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Draft laws should make it easier to respond to terror attacks. Picture: Brendan Esposito
Draft laws should make it easier to respond to terror attacks. Picture: Brendan Esposito
News

Terror attack responders get more power

by Lisa Martin
28th Jun 2018 12:33 PM

IT WILL soon be easier for state and territory governments to call in special forces troops to help respond to terror attacks.

The Turnbull Government will introduce draft laws to federal Parliament on Thursday updating military call-out powers.

"The types of situations we are looking at are perhaps long siege situations," Attorney-General Christian Porter told the Nine Network on Thursday.

"Or if something terrible like the Paris attacks happened in Australia where you have multiple, geographically spread, co-ordinated violence."

The legal changes are the most significant since call-out powers were first introduced in the lead-up to the Sydney Olympics.

The terror threat Australia faces today is greater and more complex than ever, Mr Porter said.

Under existing arrangements, states have to declare a situation out of control and beyond their resources before the military can be called in to assist local authorities.

The changes come after recent international terrorist attacks and follow a review into the deadly 2014 Lindt Cafe siege in Sydney.

A memorial site in Martin Place after the Lindt siege. Picture: Toby Zerna
A memorial site in Martin Place after the Lindt siege. Picture: Toby Zerna

 

Defence Minister Marise Payne said the changes will give the Australian Defence Force pre-approval to respond to threats on land, at sea and in the air.

The move will also simplify and expand the military's powers to search, seize, and control movement at the scene of a terrorist incident.

"These reforms will ensure defence is more flexible and agile in the way it supports states and territories," Ms Payne said.

Police forces remain the best first response to terrorist incidents.

States and territories will continue to have primary responsibility for protecting life and property in their jurisdictions, Mr Porter said.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced last July there would be increased co-operation between police and the military in response to incidents, including special forces providing specialised training to local officers.

defence force editors picks new south wales special forces terrorism

Top Stories

    Bomb attack conviction might have been in error, court hears

    premium_icon Bomb attack conviction might have been in error, court hears

    Crime A LAWYER has claims a magistrate made a decision "outside of her jurisdiction".

    Naked cleaners put the fun back into housework

    premium_icon Naked cleaners put the fun back into housework

    Business Huge demand for this new cleaning service

    Animals dumped, left for dead across Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Animals dumped, left for dead across Northern Rivers

    News Animal rescuers have called on residents to stop dumping roosters

    Surf school pleads with council: Give us back our licence

    premium_icon Surf school pleads with council: Give us back our licence

    News The surf school had been operating in the shire for 20 years

    Local Partners